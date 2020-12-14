Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 72 million people causing at least 1.6 million deaths around the world. Here are updates for December 14

Wes Wheeler, President of UPS Healthcare, checks out boxes containing Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine as they are unloaded from air shipping containers at UPS Worldport, in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, December 13, 2020

Historic vaccine shipments begin in US



The first of many freezer-packed vaccine vials have made their way to distribution sites across the United States, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.

The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in US history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry.

Shots are expected to be given to health care workers and nursing home residents beginning Monday.

Early Sunday, workers at Pfizer — dressed in fluorescent yellow clothing, hard hats and gloves — wasted no time as they packed vials into boxes.

They scanned the packages and then placed them into freezer cases with dry ice.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials will be offered the newly approved vaccine beginning Monday, according to a source familiar with the plans.

First vaccine shipments arrive in Canada



The first of many freezer-packed vaccine vials have arrived in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau late Sunday tweeted a picture of them being taken off a plane. Canada’s health regulator approved the vaccine made by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech last Wednesday.

The vaccines are bound for 14 distribution sites across the country.

Quebec is expected to be the first province to administer the vaccine, saying it’s prepared to start inoculating residents of two long-term care homes as early as Monday.

Australian state says work from home is over, but employees still shun office

A work from home order to combat the virus in Australia's most populous state has ended, a milestone for a country with very low case numbers, but many companies plan to keep flexible work arrangements into 2021.

New South Wales (NSW) state, home to the country's biggest city Sydney, said it was going ahead with a plan to lift the public health order that has been in place most of the year as it reported no new local infections for a 10th straight day.

But the move appeared to be symbolic since the state's employers, which include many of the country's biggest companies, and workers had no plans for an immediate change from work from home arrangements, 10 days from the start of the Christmas holiday period.

Eswatini PM dies in hospital after contracting virus

The prime minister of Eswatini, Africa's last absolute monarchy, has died in a South African hospital on Sunday after contracting the virus, the government said in a statement.

Ambrose Dlamini, 52, had been hospitalised in neighbouring South Africa in early December, two weeks after testing positive.

"Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini," Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said.

The prime minister "passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa," he added, without detailing the cause of Dlamini's death.

Health centre water crisis increasing virus risk - WHO

The World Health Organization has said that one in four health centres worldwide lacks access to water, putting around 1.8 billion people at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The lack of this basic amenity endangers patients and staff alike at such centres, the WHO said in a joint report with the UN children's agency UNICEF. The study was based on data from 165 countries.

"Working in a healthcare facility without water, sanitation and hygiene is akin to sending nurses and doctors to work without personal protective equipment," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to WHO figures, while health professionals make up less than three percent of the population, they account for 14 percent of Covid-19 cases recorded around the world.

"Sending healthcare workers and people in need of treatment to facilities without clean water, safe toilets or even soap puts their lives at risk," said UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore.

The report also found that one in three health facilities around the world could not guarantee hand hygiene, while one in 10 did not have access to sanitation services.

The figures are even worse for the world's 47 least-developed countries (LDCs), where half of healthcare centres have no access to drinking water, a quarter have no access to water for hygiene purposes, and three in five lack basic sanitation services.

The WHO and UNICEF calculated that it would cost around $1 per inhabitant to provide basic water services in these countries' health centres – and 20 cents each to maintain such facilities each year.

South Korea reports 718 new cases

South Korea has reported 718 new coronavirus cases, a drop from the record daily increase of the day earlier, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said.

Of the new cases, 682 were locally transmitted. The total tally is now 43,484 infections, with 587 deaths.

New Zealand agrees on 'travel bubble' with Australia early next year

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that the country's cabinet has agreed in principle to allow travel with Australia without quarantine in the first quarter of 2021.

Ardern said this was subject to decisions by Australian governments, and more preparations were still needed to finalise the "travel bubble", adding that intends to name a date in the New Year once remaining details are determined.

China reports 16 new cases

Mainland China has reported 16 new cases of Covid-19, down from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 14 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. Two new locally transmitted cases were reported in Heilongjiang province, the commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 14 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the mainland now stands at 86,741, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Mexico registers 8,608 new cases, 249 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 8,608 new cases of coronavirus infection and 249 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,250,044 cases and 113,953 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

