Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.3 million people and infected more than 105 million. Here are the developments for February 6:

A memorial for Dr Li Wenliang, who was the whistleblower of the Coronavirus, Covid-19, that originated in Wuhan, China and caused the doctors death in that city, is held outside the UCLA campus in Westwood, California. (AFP)

Saturday, February 6, 2021

Covid-19 whistleblower remembered a year after his death

A year after his death from the virus, residents in the Chinese city of Wuhan say they remain grateful to the whistleblower doctor who first sounded the alarm about the outbreak before it received official recognition.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in the city, became one of the most visible figures in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan when he tried to sound the alarm about its appearance, but was reprimanded by police for spreading rumours.

The 34-year-old's death from the virus on February 7 led to an outpouring of public mourning and rare expressions of anger online.

Several days later Zhong Nanshan, a renowned epidemiologist, shed tears for Li in an interview with Reuters, calling him a "hero of China."

But when President Xi Jinping honoured the "heroes" of the "people's war" against the virus in September, there was no mention of Li's contribution.

While people on the streets around Li's hospital say life in the city has mostly returned to its usual rhythm, they still revere Li for his actions.

Sinovac's vaccine approved for general public use in China

Sinovac Biotech said on Saturday that its vaccine has been formally approved for use by the general public by China's medical products regulator.

It marks the second vaccine green-lighted for public use in China, after a shot developed by a Beijing institute affiliated to state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) was approved in December.

Prior to the approvals, both vaccines have already been used in China's vaccination program mainly targeting key groups deemed to be at higher risk of exposure to the virus.

Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, and Laos have granted emergency authorisations for the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac Life Sciences, Sinovac said in a news release.

Lockdown still needed in Denmark to combat new variant

One in five new cases in Denmark was infected with the more contagious British variant in the last week of January, preliminary data showed on Friday, prompting experts to say lockdown restrictions were still necessary to curb the epidemic.

Denmark instituted hard lockdown measures in December after seeing infections rise exponentially and in particular to curb the spread of the new B.1.1.7. variant, first identified in Britain.

The variant, which Danish authorities say could be up to 50% more infectious, is expected to be the dominant one by mid-February.

Denmark has registered just over 200,000 infections in total, with 2,200 corona-related deaths. But general infections numbers are one the decline. From thousands of daily infections in December, only 438 cases has been registered in the last 24 hours.

NZ investigates new case linked to quarantine facility

New Zealand health authorities said they were investigating a new community infection, the fourth in two weeks among people who completed mandatory isolation at an Auckland quarantine facility for returned overseas travellers.

The new case was diagnosed in a person self-isolating at home in Hamilton, a city in the North Island of New Zealand, who was released from a two-week hotel quarantine on January 30 after testing negative twice for the virus.

"We consider the public health risk to be low and people in and around Hamilton should not be alarmed," Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said.

"We are acting out of an abundance of caution. We are not advising any restrictions or cancellations of events."

The ministry has recently required all travellers who completed the 14-day quarantine at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland to self-isolate for five more days at home.

Genome sequencing has been carried out to determine if the case has the South African variant, which was reported in three other cases linked to the hotel. Those were New Zealand's first cases in the community in months.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 10,485

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 10,485 to 2,275,394, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 689 to 61,286, the tally showed.

Sinovac says its 19 vaccine is effective in preventing hospitalisation and death

Sinovac Biotech said late-stage trial data of its vaccine from Brazil and Turkey showed it prevented hospitalisation and death, but had a much lower efficacy rate in blocking infections.

The 12,396-person trial found the CoronaVac vaccine was 100% effective in preventing virus sufferers from being hospitalized or dying and 83.7% effective in avoiding cases that required any medical treatment, but only 50.65% effective at keeping people from getting infected, according to a statement.

The trials evaluated the efficacy of the two-shot vaccine candidate 14 days after inoculation of participants, including healthcare workers who treat virus patients.

In Turkey, the vaccine was tested in two stages among health care workers and the general population, and found to have a 91.25% efficacy rate in preventing the virus based on an analysis of 29 cases, the company said.

Lebanon to gradually ease virus restrictions

Lebanon on Friday announced a gradual easing of restrictions, after three weeks of draconian measures imposed to stem a surge in cases and ease the burden on overwhelmed hospitals.

The country of more than 6 million has officially recorded 315,340 coronavirus cases, including 3,495 deaths -- including a record daily toll of 98 fatalities on Friday.

A full lockdown in place since January 14 includes a round-the-clock curfew, with grocery shopping allowed just by deliveries.

Only limited exceptions are permitted, such as to go to hospital or change money, and individuals must carry authorisations.

African leaders to tackle virus at virtual summit

African leaders will open a two-day virtual summit Saturday to discuss the continent's pandemic response as well as security issues that have been overlooked during the pandemic.

The African Union summit comes almost exactly one year after Egypt recorded the first case of Covid-19 in Africa, prompting widespread fears that member states' weak health systems would quickly be overwhelmed.

But despite early doomsday predictions, the continent has so far been hit less hard than other regions, recording 3.5 percent of global virus cases and 4 percent of global deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Today, though, many African countries are battling damaging second waves while straining to procure sufficient vaccine doses.

African leaders are speaking out against hoarding by rich countries at the expense of poorer ones.

Yankees stadium becomes vaccination site for New York's poor

Defying the cold and rain, hundreds of people bundled up in thick coats came to get vaccinated at the famous Yankees baseball stadium in the Bronx, a New York borough that has been particularly badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The positivity rate in the Bronx is the highest in all of New York's five boroughs: it was at 6.67 percent Friday, double the rate in the wealthier area of Manhattan, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said.

That is why the authorities in this traditionally Democratic bastion of the city decided to reserve the vaccinations on offer at the stadium exclusively for residents of the Bronx.

Since the start of the pandemic last March, the death rate in New York's Black and Latino communities has been double that of their white counterparts.

That same racial disparity has played out across the United States, where more than 453,000 people have died of the disease.

Yet these same minorities have until now received fewer vaccinations than other communities.

Brazil's deaths rise above 230,000

Brazil has registered 1,239 deaths and 50,872 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 9,447,165 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 230,034 deaths.

It was the fourth consecutive day that Brazil registered over 1,200 coronavirus deaths.

Mexico's death toll rises to 164,290

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,368 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total in the country to 164,290.

China ready to increase cooperation with Indonesia on vaccines

China is ready to deepen cooperation with Indonesia on vaccines, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing comments by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang's comments came in a phone conversation with Indonesia's coordinator for cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the news agency said.

Australian Open concerns ease as Victoria records no new cases

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has reported no local cases for the second straight day, boding well for the Australian Open tennis tournament due to start in Melbourne on Monday.

More than 500 staff and players in the Grand Slam event tested negative for the coronavirus virus on Friday in re-testing required after a worker at their quarantine hotel caught the virus.

Positive cases could have spurred a lockdown, and qualifying matches were cancelled on Thursday while test results were pending.

The Victorian government ruled that except for players, masks will be mandatory at Australian Open games, which will be played under a closed roof. Following the most recent case, masks are required in all indoor spaces in Victoria.

Public health officials said on Saturday that all immediate close contacts of the hotel worker have so far tested negative for the virus but urged people to get tested even with mildest symptoms.

Australia has been more successful than most advanced economies in managing the pandemic, with total infections at under 29,000 and 909 deaths so far.

Number of jabs exceeds infection – WHO

Globally, the number of vaccinations has now overtaken the number of reported infections, but more than three-quarters of vaccinations are in just 10 countries, the World Health Organization chief said.

“In one sense, that’s good news and a remarkable achievement in such a short timeframe,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus at a twice-weekly webinar from the health body’s headquarters in Geneva.

The more 75 percent of those vaccinations in just 10 countries account for almost 60 percent of global GDP.

He said that around 130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, have not administered a single dose.

Tedros did not spell out any figures for numbers of jabs, but the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine said more than 105 million Covid-19 cases worldwide have been confirmed with nearly 2.29 million deaths.

The WHO chief said all governments must protect their people and that some countries had already vaccinated large proportions of their population who are at lower risk of severe disease or death.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies