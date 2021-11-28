Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 261M people and killed over 5.2M. Here are the latest developments related to the pandemic for November 28, 2021:

Football match in Portugal league abandoned after several football players were not able to continue to play (AFP)

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Covid breaks match in Portugal

Portuguese club Belenenses started a league match against Benfica with just nine players after an outbreak of coronavirus in the squad. The game was later called off just after halftime.

The referee called the match off just after the start of the second half. Only seven players took the field for Belenenses, which soon lost another player when one dropped to the turf, leaving them with only six.

The laws of soccer allow for games to be played as long as each team has seven players, including a goalkeeper.

NHL delays more games in US

The National Hockey League (NHL) has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season.

Upcoming New York Islanders games Sunday at the Rangers and Tuesday at the Philadelphia Flyers were postponed after additional members of the team went into the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol.

The league said the possibility of additional spread contributed to the Islanders’ games through at least Tuesday being called off for now.

Turkey evacuates its citizens from South Africa

Turkish Airlines carried out evacuation flights from South Africa because of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus after Turkey implemented travel restrictions on the country.

As many as 41 passengers were evacuated in flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Istanbul, an official with the airline told Anadolu Agency.

Passengers will spend 14 days in quarantine regardless of their vaccination statuses or recent infection with the virus. A negative PCR test will be required to end isolation in places determined by the local governorate.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies