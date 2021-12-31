Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 286M people and killed over 5.4M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

New confirmed Covid cases puts pressure on hospitals in Spain as intensive care units are occupied by Covid-19 patients. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, December 31, 2021

More than 1 in every 100 is Covid positive in Spain

More than one in every 100 Spanish residents have tested positive for coronavirus in the last week, according to Health Ministry data.

This unprecedented figure comes as nearly 162,000 more people tested positive in a day, shattering the previous record of around 101,000.

The pressure in hospitals continues to grow, with 9 percent of all hospital beds and 19 percent of intensive care units now occupied by Covid-19 patients.

France reports over 200,000 cases for the second consecutive day

France has reported more than 200,000 Covid-19 infections for the second straight day, according to data released by public health authorities.

The data showed that 206,243 cases were registered in the past 24 hours. There were 208,099 infections recorded the previous day, which set a new record for the most detected in a single day in a European country.

Authorities say the unprecedented number of daily cases is due to the exceptional amount of testing carried out in the runup to Christmas festivities and New Year’s celebrations.

UK hits another record in Covid case numbers

Britain has reported 189,213 cases of Covid-19, a new record.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic to over 12.7 million.

Local media reported that the daily total is likely to have been inflated at least slightly by the delayed reporting of figures over the festive period.

US CDC warns against cruises regardless of vaccination status

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned people not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fuelled by the omicron variant.

The CDC said it has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or observation as a result of Covid-19 cases. The agency did not disclose the number of infections.

Mexico's Covid-19 death toll reaches 299,285

Mexico has reported 153 more confirmed fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,285.

It has also reported 8,024 new cases, bringing the total to 3,969,686.

Mexico has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

