Coronavirus has killed more than 3.76 million people and infected over 175 million globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for June 10:

A health worker calms a child administer with the Sinovac vaccine against Covid-19 during a mass vaccination at a convention hall building in Banda Aceh on June 7, 2021. (AFP)

Thursday, June 10:

Child labour swells for first time in two decades: UN

The world has marked the first rise in child labour in two decades and the coronavirus crisis threatens to push millions more youngsters toward the same fate, the United Nations said.

In a joint report, the International Labour Organization and the UN children's agency UNICEF said the number locked in child labour stood at 160 million at the start of 2020 –– an increase of 8.4 million in just four years.

S.Korea considers vaccinating workers at major companies

South Korea is considering plans to vaccinate workers at key businesses including chip and electronics firms to prevent disruptions to production, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing government and industry sources.

The Labour Ministry has sent letters to companies including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, SK Hynix Inc and LG Electronics Inc seeking information on their Covid-19 vaccination needs, the report said.

The government had no immediate comment on the report.

Australia's Victoria state records slight rise in Covid-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state has said new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 rose slightly as state capital, Melbourne, prepares to come out of a two-week hard lockdown to contain its latest virus outbreak.

Melbourne will exit the lockdown as planned on Thursday night, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings would likely remain for another week.

Four new locally acquired cases were reported on Thursday, versus one case a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak to 90.

Mexico reports 3,855 new coronavirus cases, 253 more deaths

Mexico has reported 3,855 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 253 more fatalities, bringing total infections to 2,441,866 and the death toll to 229,353, according to Health Ministry data.

Separate government data recently published suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

