Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 247 million people and killed over 5 million globally. Here are the virus-related updates for November 2.

(AFP)

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Restrictions in Sydney to ease weeks ahead of schedule

Australia's biggest city will lift more Covid-19 curbs for vaccinated residents ahead of schedule next week, while delaying freedoms it has promised for unvaccinated Sydneysiders as officials aim to boost inoculations.

Vaccinated people in the harbour city of around 5 million will be allowed unlimited numbers of guests in their homes from November 8.

Pubs and clubs will also be able to accommodate more guests and reopen dance floors, in changes that were initially planned to come into force on December 1.

Mexico reports additional 99 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 99 more confirmed coronavirus fatalities, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 288,464.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths.

Brazil registers 98 fatalities

Brazil registered 98 new deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry, the lowest daily number since April 2020.

The Health Ministry also reported 3,838 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Brazil has reported 607,922 deaths due to the virus, the world's second highest tally behind only the United States.

White House says 15M shots will roll out to children by next week

The United States is rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week, but most of the 15 million shots being shipped initially are unlikely to be available before next week, the White House said.

Millions of doses specifically formulated for children of that age group will start arriving at distribution centres over the next few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said, and the federal government has purchased enough supply for all eligible 28 million children.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies