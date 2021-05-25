Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected close to 168 million people around the world, claiming at least 3.4 million lives. Here are updates for May 25

A worker wheels vaccines into a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Melbourne on May 24, 2021 as the city records four new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 in the community after 85 day of the virus. (William West / AFP)

Tuesday, May 25:

Australia restores curfew in Melbourne after new outbreak

Australia's second largest city Melbourne has reinstated Covid-19 restrictions as authorities scrambled to find the missing link in a fresh outbreak that has grown to five cases.

Home gatherings will be limited to five guests, only 30 people allowed at public meetings, and face masks will be mandatory indoors from 6 pm local time (0800 GMT) on Tuesday until June 4.

The latest Melbourne outbreak ends Victoria state's run of zero cases for nearly three months.

Victoria was the hardest-hit state during a second wave late last year, accounting for about 70% of total cases and 90% of deaths in Australia. The state, the country's second most populous, only controlled the outbreak after one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns.

One new locally acquired case has been reported in Melbourne, Merlino said on Tuesday, a day after four infections were reported in the city.

All five cases belong to one extended family across different households and could be traced back to the variant found in an overseas traveller who returned to Melbourneearly this month after completing quarantine in the city of Adelaide.

Authorities, however, said they could not yet find how the latest cases contracted the virus from the overseas traveller.

Puerto Rico ends pandemic curfew after a year in force

Puerto Rico has ended a nightly covid-19 curfew after being in effect for over a year, while announcing that it would allow vaccinated visitors to enter the island without a negative coronavirus test result.

The island has been under curfew since March 2020, when the first coronavirus case was reported. Even when the curfew was changed, it mostly remained in effect between midnight and 5 AM.

Arriving visitors who are not vaccinated will still be required to present a negative coronavirus test or promise to offer a test result within 48 hours. The government intends to impose a $300 fine to those who don’t comply with the testing.

In addition to letting in vaccinated visitors, the government said that beginning Friday it will offer the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine to anyone who arrives at the Luis Munoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, which will eventually be offered to all visitors coming through other airports as well as the ferries services coming from the Dominican Republic.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, if you are a resident or not," Mellado said.

China reports 15 new cases

China has reported 15 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland for May 24, down from 18 a day earlier, its national health authority said.

The National Health Commission announced that two of the new cases were local infections from the central province of Anhui. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 18, down from 22 a daily earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,006, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Haiti imposes curfew, mask use for pandemic

Haiti’s government has imposed a nightly curfew and other restrictions under an eight-day “health emergency” meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

All outdoor activity will be banned from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. under the decree issued by President Jovenel Moise.

The decree also makes the use of face masks mandatory for anyone out in public, while temperature checks and handwashing stations are required for all public or private buildings such as banks, schools, hospitals and markets. Social distancing in public places is set at 1.5 meters.

The president also has ordered public institutions to reduce staff on duty by 50%, while encouraging that other employees work from home.

Brazil nears 450,000 COVID-19 deaths, says Health Ministry

Brazil's Healthy Ministry has registered 790 new Covid-19 deaths during the past 24 hours and 37,498 new cases of coronavirus.

The country has confirmed 449,858 deaths from the virus out of more than 16 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.