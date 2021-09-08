Fast News

Covid-19 has killed almost 4.6M people and infected over 222.5M globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 8.

This file handout photo made available by the National Institutes of Health shows a human white blood cell infected with HIV virus. Johnson & Johnson's highly anticipated HIV vaccine failed to demonstrate adequate protection in a clinical trial involving more than 2,600 young women in sub-Saharan Africa, the company and US health authorities said on August 31, 2021. (AFP)

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Covid slows fight against HIV, TB, malaria

The Covid-19 pandemic had a "devastating" impact on the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria in 2020, according to a report released by the Global Fund on Wednesday.

"For the first time in the history of the global fund, key programmatic results have gone backwards," said Peter Sands, the Global Fund's executive director.

Compared with 2019, the number of people reached with HIV prevention and treatment dropped by 11 percent last year, while HIV testing dropped by 22 percent, holding back new treatment in most countries.

The number of people treated for drug-resistant TB in the countries where the Global Fund invests dropped by "a staggering" 19 percent, with those on treatment for extensively drug-resistant TB registering an even bigger drop of 37 percent, it said.

The fund calculated that around 4.7 million people were treated for TB in 2020, around one million fewer than in 2019.

Interventions to combat malaria "appear to have been less badly affected by Covid-19 than the other two diseases," the report found.

IMF approves $567 million in emergency support for Tanzania

The International Monetary Fund approved $567 million in emergency support for Tanzania to help it finance a COVID-19 vaccination campaign and meet the health and social costs of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 outbreak and associated travel restrictions have led to the collapse of the tourism sector in the East African country, which had denied the existence of the pandemic under the late president, John Magufuli.

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid Covid surge

Public health leaders in Idaho, US, announced that they activated “crisis standards of care” allowing health care rationing for the state's northern hospitals because there are more coronavirus patients than the institutions can handle.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has warned residents that they may not get the care they would normally expect if they need to be hospitalised.

The move came as the state's confirmed coronavirus cases skyrocketed in recent weeks.

Mexico reports 1,071 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 15,784 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 1,071 more deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3.4 million and the death toll to 264,541.

Health ministry officials have previously said that the real numbers are likely significantly higher.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies