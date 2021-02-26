Fast News

The coronavirus has killed over 2.5 million people and infected more than 113 million globally. Here are the virus-related developments for February 26:

Grave diggers bury a coffin of a Covid-19 coronavirus victim at a special cemetary in Bogor on January 26, 2021, as Indonesia passed more than one million Covid-19 cases, and the archipelago launches one of the world's biggest vaccine drives to clamp down on a soaring infection rate. (AFP)

Global virus deaths surge past 2.5M

Global deaths from the virus has surged past 2.5 million.

According to Worldometer, 2,519,328 people have now died from the coronavirus.

The US accounts for the most deaths, with over half a million, and Brazil with over a quarter million.

The US and the EU both hailed progress in turning around its troubled vaccine rollout.

President Joe Biden declared the US rollout is now "weeks ahead of schedule" as he celebrated 50 million vaccines administered since he took office on January 20, but he warned Americans to keep masking up.

The EU announced it expected to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by the end of the summer, after months of problems and friction.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said fully vaccinating just under three-quarters of adults by late summer was a "goal that we're confident with."

Japan to end state of emergency for 6 prefectures this month – media

The Japanese government will end a state of emergency in all but Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures at the end of this month, a week earlier than scheduled, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi, Gifu and Fukuoka prefectures will all see their emergency virus measures lifted, NHK said.

The government had placed 11 of Japan's 47 prefectures under a state of emergency in January as a third wave of the pandemic swept the nation. One of those prefectures, Tochigi, had already emerged early from the government-designated emergency state.

US expert panel to vote on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

A US panel of independent experts was set to vote on whether to recommend emergency approval of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine, potentially paving the way for at least three million doses to ship next week.

The committee's 22 members, who were convened by the Food and Drug Administration and include leading scientists as well consumer and industry representatives, will hold a daylong virtual meeting to decide if the known benefits of the drug outweigh its risks.

It is an exercise in transparency without parallel among other advanced countries, giving the public access to the nitty gritty details of the scientific debate.

G20 finance chiefs to talk virus recovery, aid to poor countries

G20 finance ministers and central bankers will gather for a video conference led by Italy, hoping to align plans for relaunching the global economy after the pandemic and to limit harm to the worst-off nations shut out of the race for vaccines.

Beginning at 12:30 pm local time (1130 GMT), the meeting is the first in post for US President Joe Biden's new Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, expected to be far less confrontational than Donald Trump's representatives at past gatherings.

"With the new American administration, it will certainly be easier to reach a deal" for increased aid to poorer nations, international economy professor Lucia Tajoli of Milan's Polytechnic business school said.

Colombia extends health state of emergency

Colombia will extend its health state of emergency to curb the spread of virus by three months, President Ivan Duque said, adding that the country is in talks to buy additional doses of virus vaccines produced by China's Sinovac Biotech.

Colombia earlier announced agreements with a raft of pharmaceutical companies – including Sinovac – as well as the World Health Organization-backed COVAX mechanism to secure 61.5 million vaccine doses, enough to inoculate some 32.5 million people.

However, the country is in talks to buy additional doses from Sinovac, Duque said in his nightly television broadcast.

Virus bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

The finding by Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber’s nonpartisan arbiter of its rules, means Democrats face an overwhelmingly uphill battle to boost the minimum wage this year because of solid Republican opposition. Their proposal would raise the federal minimum gradually to $15 hourly by 2025, well above the $7.25 floor in place since 2009.

Australia's Victoria says curbs to return to pre-Christmas settings

Australia's Victoria state will start easing virus restrictions from Friday night, after authorities deemed new locally acquired cases detected for the first time in a week in the state will not pose any public health risk.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported two new cases in people placed in quarantine after they were identified as close contacts of existing cases.

"They have been in hotel isolation because of their household circumstances, they had sought to isolate away from other family members ...so they pose no risk to public health more broadly," state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters.

South Korea kicks off vaccination drive

South Korea has launched its inoculation campaign by administering AstraZeneca's vaccines to nursing home workers and patients across the country.

Authorities will on Saturday begin administering 117,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to around 55,000 healthcare workers in coronavirus treatment facilities.

Brazils signs vaccine deal with Indian company

On the same day Brazil reached the grim milestone of 250,000 deaths, the country signed a deal with Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech for the purchase of 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine, which is yet to be approved by local regulators.

The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro said the first 8 million Covaxin shots, which will be made by Brazilian company Precisa Medicamentos, will arrive in March. A second batch of another 8 million doses is expected for April and in May, another 4 million doses will be available.

So far Brazil has vaccinated less than 4 percent of its population of 210 million people, with some cities stopping immunisation campaigns last week due to shortages.

UK says virus disparities improved for some minority groups

Some ethnic minority groups in Britain were relatively less badly affected in the second wave of Covid-19 cases than they were in the first, a government report into the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on minorities has said.

The quarterly report has previously found that the increased risk to ethnic minorities is largely driven by factors such as living circumstances and profession.

Disparities have improved for some ethnic groups including Black Africans, Black Caribbean, Chinese and Indians, the latest report found, highlighting that ethnicity or genetics are not in themselves inherent risk factors.

New Sinovac vaccine batch arrives in Chile



A new batch of more than 1.9 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine has arrived in Chile.

President Sebastian Pinera and the Health and Science Ministers receive d the third shipment of Chinese vaccines at the airport in the capital, Santiago.

Pinera said Chile had received already "4.3 million vaccines that have allowed us to vaccinate more than 3.1 million people."

The first shipment arrived on 28 January with nearly 2 million, and the second on 31 January, with 2 million more doses.

Pandemic likely made 2020 'another devastating year' for forests

The rate of destruction of the world's tropical forests is likely to have gathered pace last year, green groups have warned, as the pandemic weakened environmental regulations, cut funding for protection work and forced city migrants back to rural areas.

In 2019, tropical rainforests disappeared at a rate of one football pitch every six seconds, according to monitoring service Global Forest Watch (GFW), despite more awareness of the key role of carbon-storing forests in slowing climate change.

The tracking platform, which uses satellite imagery and is run by the US-based think-tank World Resources Institute (WRI), is due to release its deforestation numbers for 2020 – when the pandemic struck – in the next three months.

Biden marks 50M vaccine doses in first five weeks in office

Days after marking a solemn milestone in the pandemic, President Joe Biden has been celebrating the pace of his efforts to end it.

On Thursday, Biden marked the administration of the 50 millionth dose of vaccine since his swearing-in. The moment came days after the nation reached the devastating milestone of 500,000 deaths and ahead of a meeting with the nation's governors on plans to speed the distribution even further.

“The more people get vaccinated, the faster we’re going to beat this pandemic,” Biden said at the White House ceremony, noting that his administration is on course to exceed his promise to deliver 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

Ecuador signs agreement with Sinovac for 2 million vaccines

The Ecuadorian government has said it negotiated the purchase of 2 million doses of vaccines with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, which would allow authorities to start a mass inoculation process in the coming weeks.

The Andean country began a pilot phase of vaccinations in January with doses of the Pfizer vaccine for medical personnel and elderly people in nursing homes, but has had delays in acquiring more doses.

"One million will arrive in March and the other [shipment] in April," Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos told reporters.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies