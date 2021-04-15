Fast News

Covid-19 has killed over 2.98M people globally and infected nearly 139M others. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for April 15:

People stand to receive food aid distributed by the "G10 das Favelas", a group of slum's entrepreneurs, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 14, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, April 15

Brazil investigates reports of vaccines being exchanged for illegal gold



Federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima are investigating reports that illegally-mined gold is being exchanged for Covid-19 vaccines in the Yanomami indigenous reserve, the prosecutors office told Reuters news agency.

Tribal leaders in the Amazon region have complained of the deals and prosecutors say they will investigate the reports as part of an investigation already under way into the diversion of vaccine shots intended for indigenous people.

Brazil is currently experiencing one of the worst waves of the coronavirus pandemic any country has suffered, and its indigenous people are among the most vulnerable.

The Hutukara Association, which represents the Yanomami people, flagged the issue to prosecutors with the backing of the Instituto Socioambiental, a non-governmental organization.

The association said a health worker in the Homoxi district gave illegal miners vaccines in exchange for gold. The worker also sold gasoline and a generator to the miners for gold, the association said.

"The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners," Hutukara's Dario Kopenawa Ianomami said in a letter outlining the formal complaints sent to prosecutors and the Health Ministry.

Brazil registered 3,459 COVID-19 deaths and 73,513 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has registered 361,884 total coronavirus deaths and 13,673,507 total confirmed cases.

J&J vaccine in limbo as US panel delays vote on resuming shots

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine remained in limbo as a US health panel called for more data before making a decision on how and whether to resume use of the one-dose shot, putting off a vote for a week or more.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel decided to delay a vote on how best to use the J&J shot even after a US Food and Drug Administration scientist told advisers he believed warnings could mitigate the risk of extremely rare but serious blood clots.

The panel is reviewing six reported cases of rare brain blood clots in women who received the J&J vaccine, a day after the FDA and CDC jointly recommended pausing its use to assess the issue.

Dr. Lynn Batha, an epidemiologist at the Minnesota health department, and several others spoke in favor of extending the pause to gather more safety information.

"By having more robust information, I think we can be more confident about how we talk about the safety of this vaccine," she told other members of the advisory panel.

Ex-leaders, Nobel winners urge US to back vaccine waiver

More than 60 former heads of state, including former leaders of Britain and France, and over 100 Nobel Prize winners have called on US President Joe Biden to back a waiver of intellectual property rules for vaccines.

A waiver would boost vaccine manufacturing and speed up the response to the pandemic in poorer countries which otherwise might have to wait years, they said in a joint letter to Biden sent to news organisations.

"President Biden has said that no one is safe until everyone is safe, and now with the G7 ahead there is an unparalleled opportunity to provide the leadership that only the U.S. can provide," said former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, referring to an upcoming meeting of the world's wealthiest countries.

The letter asked Biden to back a proposal by South Africa and India at the World Trade Organization to temporarily waive intellectual property rules related to Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

It said that, based on the current pace of vaccine production, most poor nations will have to wait until at least 2024 to achieve mass Covid-19 immunisation.

Study finds that blocking seats on planes reduces virus risk

A new study says leaving middle seats open could give airline passengers more protection from the virus that causes Covid-19.

Researchers said the risk of passengers being exposed to the virus from an infected person on the plane could be reduced by 23 percent to 57 percent if middle seats are empty, compared with a full flight.

The study released on Wednesday supports the response of airlines that limited seating early in the pandemic.

However, all US airlines except Delta now sell every seat they can, and Delta will stop blocking middle seats on May 1.

