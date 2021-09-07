Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 4.5M people and infected over 221M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 7.

Pedro Montano holds his daughter Roxana Montano, 3, while she is being vaccinated against COVID-19 with Cuban vaccine Soberana Plus, on August 24, 2021 at Juan Manuel Marquez hospital in Havana, as part of the vaccine study in children and adolescents. (AFP)

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Cuba has started giving Covid jabs to toddlers

Cuba on Monday became the first country in the world to vaccinate children from the age of two against Covid-19, using home-grown jabs not recognised by the World Health Organisation.

The island state of 11.2 million people aims to inoculate all its children before reopening schools that have been closed for the most part since March 2020.

The new school year started on Monday, but from home via television programs, as most Cuban homes do not have internet access.

Having completed clinical trials on minors with its Abdala and Soberana vaccines, Cuba kicked off its inoculation campaign for children on Friday, starting with those 12 and older.

It has now started distributing jabs in the 2-11 age group in the central province of Cienfuegos.

EU drugs agency starts evaluating results of BioNTech booster shots

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) has started to evaluate the result of booster doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The EMA’s Committee for Human Medicine will assess the data on booster shots administered six months after the second dose for people older than 16 years, the EU agency said in a press statement.

The evaluation is based on the results of clinical trials involving 300 adults with healthy immune systems who received a third dose around six months after they were fully vaccinated.

The EU drugs agency expects the results to be published within a few weeks.

Brazil reports 9,154 new coronavirus cases, 182 deaths

Brazil recorded 9,154 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 182 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 583,810, according to the ministry's data.

China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 6 vs 18 a day earlier

China reported 36 new COVID-19cases on the mainland, up from 18 a day earlier, the national health authority said.

None of the new infections were locally transmitted.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 10 on September 6, all of which were imported from abroad. That compared with 18 the day before.

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China are at 95,064, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

