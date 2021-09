Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 231M people and killed over 4.7M. Here are virus-related developments for September 25:

Farmer Luis Plutin picks cabbages amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease in Santiago de Las Vegas, Cuba, April 2, 2020 (Reuters)

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Cuba starts to reopen economy as vaccine campaign races ahead

Cuba is allowing a staggered opening of restaurants, shopping centres and beaches in provinces that have lowered coronavirus cases even as it battles some of the highest nationwide rates of infection per capita worldwide.

The easing of lockdown restrictions coincides with preparations by the cash-strapped Caribbean island nation for its tourist high season, which it hopes will bring much-needed dollars to palliate a dire economic crisis.

Brazil reports 19,438 new cases

Brazil recorded 19,438 new confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, along with 699 deaths from the virus, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 593,663, according to ministry data.

Mexico registers 10,139 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 10,139 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country and 564 additional deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,619,115 and the death toll to 274,703.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real virus numbers are likely significantly higher.

China reports 38 new cases

Mainland China reported 38 new virus cases on September 24, down from 54 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 10 of the new cases were local transmissions, with eight in Harbin in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

The city shut down schools and entertainment venues last week after reporting its first cases since February.

South Korea reports record high daily cases of 3,273 – KDCA

South Korea reported 3,273 virus cases, setting a fresh record just a day after hitting the previous high as the country grapples with its worst wave of infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Australia's Victoria state logs record infections ahead of key sporting event

Australia's Victoria state notched up a new daily record of 847 locally acquired cases of the virus and one further death, government figures showed as health officials warned the public to stay home ahead of a major sporting event.

Officials expect case numbers to keep rising until mid November as the state races to raise vaccination rates above the 70 percent double dose threshold, up from around 46 percent currently.

With the Australian rules football grand final, a major national sporting event, due to take place on Saturday evening, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned fans to stay home to avoid putting "you, your friends and your households at risk."

White House says millions of govt contractors must be vaccinated by December 8

The White House said that millions of federal contractors must be vaccinated against the virus by December 8 and that the administration will add clauses to future government contracts mandating inoculations.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on September 9 requiring federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, but many US companies with federal contracts have awaited formal guidance from the White House before moving forward.

