Cuba declares pandemic 'under control'

The total number of coronavirus cases around the world passed the 7 million mark. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 8:

Singer Hector Leon, 30, speaks on his smartphone through the Internet after picking up products he bought online amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in downtown Havana, Cuba, May 25, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Monday, June 8, 2020

New Zealand eradicates virus

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that all measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country.

The country would move to national alert level 1 from midnight on Monday, Ardern said in a news conference.

She said public and private events can go on without restrictions, retail and hospitality sectors can operate normally, and all public transport can resume.

Denmark lifts limit on public gatherings to 50 people from 10

Denmark lifted the limit on public gatherings to 50 people from 10 as it relaxes measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the ministry of health said.

The restrictions on public gatherings were put in place on March 17.

Honduras extends curfew by one week to June 14

Honduras has extended a curfew by one week through June 14 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, security ministry spokesman Jair Meza said.

Meza made the announcement on national television even as the Central American country is about to begin the gradual re-opening of its economy on Monday.

Thailand reports 7 more cases, all in quarantine

Thailand confirmed seven new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, with the new cases found in quarantine, taking the country to two weeks without local transmission.

Thailand has reported 77 cases in the past 14 days and all were contained after being imported from overseas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,119, with 58 deaths.

Cuba declares pandemic 'under control'

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has declared the coronavirus pandemic "under control" after the island nation registered an eighth straight day without a death from Covid-19.

It paves the way for an announcement next week on Cuba's strategy to gradually lift its lockdown.

The country of 11.2 million has recorded just under 2,200 cases and 83 deaths from the virus.

With 1,862 people having recovered, Cuba has only 244 active cases.

Brazil reports a total of 37,312 deaths

Brazil registered 37,312 total virus deaths while overall cases in the country reached 685,427, according to data from the health ministry on Sunday, amid criticism of the government's handling of the pandemic.

Unlike in the previous day, the government released cumulative figures on Sunday and not a tally of deaths and new infections in the last 24 hours. Based on Sunday's data, Brazil registered 1,382 new deaths and 12,581 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The government changed its format for reporting virus statistics for the second straight day.

US adds almost 700 new deaths in 24 hours

The coronavirus pandemic killed 691 people in the United States over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in a week, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed.

There have been a total of 110,482 deaths in the country and 1,938,842 cases, the Baltimore-based institutions' real-time tracker reported at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).

Both the number of cases and the death toll are by far the highest in the world.

Mexico reports 3,484 new cases



Mexico's health ministry reported 3,484 new confirmed cases of virus infections and 188 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 117,103 cases and 13,699 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Panama reports 421 new cases

Confirmed cases of virus infection in Panama reached 16,425, up 421 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by seven to 393, the health ministry said.

Director of Epidemiology Lourdes Moreno gave the Central American country's latest data at a news conference.

Poland reports virus spike linked to mine



Poland saw a record spike in virus cases over the weekend, with most of the hundreds of infections reported by the health ministry linked to a coal mine in the country's south.

The 1,151 new cases, 576 of them registered Saturday and 575 on Sunday, marked the EU country's highest consecutive two-day total thus far.

Nearly two-thirds of those newly infected in Poland, which depends on coal to generate some 80 percent of its power, are employees of the Zofiowka mine and their family members, according to the health ministry.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies