The total number of coronavirus cases around the world passed the 7 million mark. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 8:

Singer Hector Leon, 30, speaks on his smartphone through the Internet after picking up products he bought online amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in downtown Havana, Cuba, May 25, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Monday, June 8, 2020

Cuba declares coronavirus pandemic 'under control'

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has declared the coronavirus pandemic "under control" after the island nation registered an eighth straight day without a death from Covid-19.

It paves the way for an announcement next week on Cuba's strategy to gradually lift its lockdown.

The country of 11.2 million has recorded just under 2,200 cases and 83 deaths from the virus.

With 1,862 people having recovered, Cuba has only 244 active cases.

New Zealand says it has no active COVID-19 cases in the country

New Zealand has no active virus cases in the country for the first time since February 28, the health ministry said in a statement.

The last person who was being monitored for coronavirus has now been released from isolation as he's been symptom-free and is regarded as recovered, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

New Zealand will announce later on Monday if it would remove all remaining social distancing and economic restrictions, barring border control.

Brazil reports total of 37,312 virus deaths

Brazil registered 37,312 total virus deaths while overall cases in the country reached 685,427, according to data from the health ministry on Sunday, amid criticism of the government's handling of the pandemic.

Unlike in the previous day, the government released cumulative figures on Sunday and not a tally of deaths and new infections in the last 24 hours. Based on Sunday's data, Brazil registered 1,382 new deaths and 12,581 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The government changed its format for reporting virus statistics for the second straight day.

US adds almost 700 new virus deaths in 24 hours

The coronavirus pandemic killed 691 people in the United States over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in a week, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed.

There have been a total of 110,482 deaths in the country and 1,938,842 cases, the Baltimore-based institutions' real-time tracker reported at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).

Both the number of cases and death toll are by far the highest in the world.

Mexico reports 3,484 new virus cases



Mexico's health ministry reported 3,484 new confirmed cases of virus infections and 188 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 117,103 cases and 13,699 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Panama reports 421 new virus cases

Confirmed cases of virus infection in Panama reached 16,425, up 421 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by seven to 393, the health ministry said.

Director of Epidemiology Lourdes Moreno gave the Central American country's latest data at a news conference.

Poland reports virus spike linked to mine



Poland saw a record spike in virus cases over the weekend, with most of the hundreds of infections reported by the health ministry linked to a coal mine in the country's south.

The 1,151 new cases – 576 of them registered Saturday and 575 on Sunday – marked the EU country's highest consecutive two-day total thus far.

Nearly two-thirds of those newly infected in Poland, which depends on coal to generate some 80 percent of its power, are employees of the Zofiowka mine and their family members, according to the health ministry.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies