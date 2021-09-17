Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 227M people and killed over 4.6M. Here are virus-related developments for September 17:

Friday, September 17, 2021

Alaska seeing one of sharpest Covid-19 surges in US

Alaska’s state epidemiologist says Alaska is experiencing “one of the sharpest surges” in Covid-19 in the country.

Dr. Joe McLaughlin added that it’s not clear when the situation might stabilise. He says a lot will depend on vaccination rates and measures such as masking and distancing.

Vaccinated Australians promised more freedom even as Covid-19 cases mount

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged more freedom for vaccinated citizens, even as the country's second largest state reported its second highest daily rise in new Covid-19 infections this year.

Morrison said federal and state leaders would discuss vaccine passports and expanding home quarantine when they meet for a national cabinet later on Friday.

"You will see vaccinated people being able to move and do more things," Morrison told radio station 3AW.

Cuba begins vaccinating children as young as 2

Cuba began a Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children between the ages of 2 and 10, saying it was necessary to curb the spread of the delta variant.

Cuba has two homegrown vaccines, Abdala and Soberana, that it says are safe and effective. Both require three shots. In previous weeks, the government started vaccinating people between 11 and 18 years old.

Mexico reports 7,040 virus cases

Mexico's Health Ministry reports 7,040 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country and 434 deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,549,229 and the death toll to 270,346.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real virus numbers are likely significantly higher.

Brazil sees 34,407 more virus cases

Brazil registered 34,407 new virus cases and 643 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Africa jab shortfall could take world 'back to square one' – WHO

Africa faces a 470 million shortfall in vaccine doses this year after the Covax alliance cut its projected shipments, raising the risk of new and deadly variants, the WHO said.

Only 17 percent of the continent's population will now be vaccinated by the end of this year, compared with the 40 percent target set by the World Health Organization, the global agency's Africa unit said at its weekly briefing in the Congolese capital of Brazzaville.

Italy requires Covid pass for all workers from October 15

Italian workers in both the public and private sectors must display a health pass to access their workplaces from October 15 under a decree adopted by Premier Mario Draghi’s broad-based coalition government.

The measures are the first by a major European economy requiring proof of vaccination, a recent negative virus test or recovery from the virus in the previous six months for all categories of workers.

IMF, World Bank urge more vaccination doses to go to poor countries

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other multilateral-organisation leaders urged countries with high vaccination rates to boost efforts to send doses to low- and middle-income countries.

Georgieva and the heads of the World Bank Group, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization expressed concern in a joint statement that it would not be possible to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 without urgent action.

British study to test mixed vaccine dose schedules in children

A British study will look into the immune responses of children to mixed schedules of different vaccines as officials try to determine the best approach to second doses in adolescents given a small risk of heart inflammation.

Children aged 12-15 in Britain will be vaccinated from next week, while those aged 16-17 have been eligible for shots since August.

However, while the children will be offered a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, officials have said that advice about second doses will be given at a later date, while more data is gathered.

