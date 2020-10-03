Fast News

Almost 35 million people have tested positive for Covid-19, with more than a million deaths. Here are the latest updates for October 3:

A prisoner (sitting) undergoes a Covid-19 coronavirus test at a medical clinic in the premises of Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedbad on October 2, 2020 (AFP)

India crosses 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

India's death toll has rose past 100,000, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after US and Brazil.

The epidemic in the Asian country shows no sign of abating.

Total deaths rose to 100,842, the health ministry said, while the tally of infections climbed to 6.47 million after a daily increase in cases of 79,476.

India now has the highest rate of daily increase in infections in the world.

Pope makes first trip since lockdown

Pope Francis has made his first trip Saturday since the Vatican's lockdown, though it will be a solitary affair for the crowd-loving Argentine who has had to learn how to be close to the faithful from a distance.

Francis will journey to Assisi, the birthplace of his namesake saint, where he will sign his new encyclical — a document laying out the pope's views on key issues — on the importance of fraternity, particularly in these times.

The Vatican has said it will be a private visit to reduce health risks — both to Catholics who usually throng the streets on such occasions, holding aloft babies to be kissed, and for the elderly pontiff himself.

Australian state worried about mall outbreak

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says a recent outbreak linked to southeast Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre shows why it's unsafe to ease restrictions.

A cluster of cases at the 550-store shopping centre grew to 11 and includes a family.

Victoria reported three more deaths and eight more cases taking the state toll to 805 and the national death count to 893.

Leading vaccine trial resumes in Japan but not US

Trials on the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University have resumed in Japan but not the US, where the pharmaceutical giant is working with regulators, a statement released Friday said.

The Financial Times, citing sources close to the case, reported that the US drug regulator the FDA had expanded its investigation into the serious side effects suffered by one trial participant, which had led to a brief halt in the tests.

The vaccine is one of the most advanced Western projects, having already been tested on tens of thousands of volunteers worldwide.

Germany cases increase by 2,563

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 2,563 to 296,958, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 19 to 9,527, the tally showed.

Brazil's Sao Paulo asks approval to use Sinovac vaccine

The government of Sao Paulo state in Brazil has asked health regulator Anvisa to register for use of the vaccine candidate developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

The news was announced by governor Joao Doria on Friday as a major step in what could be one of the first vaccination programs in the Americas.

Doria has said when he receives approval from Anvisa, he plans to begin inoculating the population with the Sinovac vaccine by mid-December, one of the world's most aggressive timelines outside China and Russia.

Colombia mayor expecting second, smaller outbreak

Bogota, the Colombian capital, will see a second outbreak of coronavirus cases, possibly between November and December, which will hopefully be less severe than the first wave, Bogota's mayor, Claudia Lopez, said on Friday.

"Most probably towards the end of the year, in November or December, we could have a second wave much smaller than the first," Lopez said in a meeting with foreign press.

The Andean country began more than five months of lockdown in March. It entered a much-looser "selective" quarantine phase - allowing dining at restaurants and international flights - at the start of September.

Mainland China reports 10 new cases

Mainland China reported 10 new cases on Friday, the same as a day earlier, the health authority said on Saturday.

It said there are currently 189 active cases of the disease in mainland China, including one serious case, and an additional four suspected cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 85,434, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

South Korea daily infections in two digits for third day

South Korea’s new daily tally has remained in two digits for a third straight day as authorities called for public vigilance during one of the country’s biggest holiday s.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Saturday that the 75 virus cases added in the past 24 hours took the country’s total to 24,027 with 420 deaths.

South Korea’s caseload has recently displayed a downward trajectory following a spike in new infections between early August and mid-September. Stringent social distancing rules were credited with slowing the outbreak.

Mexico's virus cases rise to 753,090

Mexico's confirmed cases rise to 753,090, along with a total reported death toll of 78,492.

The country's health ministry reported 4,775 new cases and 414 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Canada to ease border restrictions for students, partners

Canada's border restrictions will be eased to allow in foreign students as well as non-citizens who are in an exclusive dating relationship with a Canadian.

"We recognise that travel restrictions should not keep loved ones apart," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters.

A ban on non-essential international entries was extended this week until the end of October, as the country grapples with a surge in new cases.

But Ottawa signalled it would seek to facilitate more reunifications.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane tests positive

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player for the Premier League champions to test positive for the virus this week.

The northwest England club said Mane has “displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.”

Mane, who scored in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday, is now self-isolating and will miss Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.

WHO praises Turkey's efforts to curb Covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised Turkey's efforts to curb the novel coronavirus, stressing it tripled the daily number of tests since August.

In a statement the WHO said that testing is a critical public health measure to take action to contain Covid-19, particularly tracing contacts and isolating positive cases.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca thanked the WHO for praising its efforts and strategy.

British vaccine rollout expected in less than 3 months

A mass rollout of a virus vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months.

Scientists working on the Oxford vaccine hope regulators approve it before the beginning of 2021, the Times reported, citing government scientists.

A full virus immunisation programme, which would exclude children, could be quicker than experts predicted, The Times said, adding that health officials estimate that every adult could receive a dose of the vaccine within six months.

The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday it has started reviewing data on AstraZeneca and Oxford University's potential vaccine, in real-time, the first of such moves aimed at speeding up any approval process in the region for a vaccine.

The news of the European review also raises chances of the British vaccine, which is seen as leading the race for a successful vaccine against the virus, becoming the first to be approved in Europe for the disease.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies