Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3M people and infected over 142M others globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 20:

People wait outside a vaccination centre which has been closed because of a shortage of the Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP)

Tuesday, April 20

Daily cases in India stay above 250,000

India's daily cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday, but stayed above the 250,000 mark for a sixth straight day, with cases increasing by 259,170 over the last 24 hours.

Deaths rose by a record 1,761 to reach a total of 180,530, health ministry data showed.

Austria to funnel 651,000 vaccine doses to Western Balkans

Austria said it plans to funnel 651,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine to six countries of the Western Balkans by August as part of a EU scheme to provide assistance to neighbouring countries and Africa.

The European Commission outlined its plans for a vaccine-sharing mechanism in January. Austria said it would serve as that mechanism's coordinator for the Western Balkans, and that this first distribution of doses may be followed by others.

Serbia has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, but the four other non-EU countries of the former Yugoslavia and Albania have had less success.

Bosnia, where the shortage of vaccines has led to street protests, will get the biggest share with 214,000 doses, followed by Albania with 145,000 and North Macedonia with 119,000. Serbia is last with 36,000.

All adult Americans eligible for vaccine from next week

President Joe Biden's administration ramping up shots, made all its over-18s eligible for vaccination beginning Monday.

"We have enough of it, you need to be protected, and you need in turn to protect your neighbors and your family," Biden said in a video released by the White House.

"So please: get the vaccine."

The US also passed a major vaccine milestone Sunday, with roughly 130 million Americans, half its adult population, receiving at least one dose.

But its top pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci warned that the country remains in a "precarious position".

"We're having a seven-day average of over 60,000 new infections per day.

That's a place you don't want to be," he said Sunday.

"We also have to make sure that people don't throw caution to the wind and declare victory prematurely."

French minister favors regional easing

French health minister Olivier Veran would favour a region-by-region easing of lockdown measures set up to tackle the virus, he told regional paper Le Telegramme in an interview published.

Veran added that while there were signs that the latest surge in cases in France was starting to ease off a little, the virus was still circulating at a high level.

The health ministry said on Monday that 5,970 people were in intensive care units, up from 5,893 a day earlier, in a sign that hospitals remain under pressure.

France also reported 449 new deaths in hospitals, up from 140 on Sunday, taking the cumulative toll to 101,183 since the start of the pandemic.

Philippines to start clinical trials on ivermectin, other drugs

The Philippines will begin clinical trials of several drugs, including the anti-parasite medication ivermectin, in virus patients to determine their efficacy, a senior government official said.

Some politicians in the Philippines have started promoting the use of ivermectin and given out free doses, although the country's food and drugs regulator has cautioned against the use because of a lack of evidence for the drug as a treatment.

The clinical trial for ivermectin, which could last for six months, "will give us a more reliable estimate of the effects of ivermectin as an anti-viral agent in mild and moderate patients," science and technology minister, Fortunato Dela Pena, said in a presentation.

Thailand reports 1,443 new cases, 4 new deaths

Thailand reported 1,443 new cases and 4 new deaths, as it battles the third wave of infections that has spread quickly across the country.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 45,185 with 108 deaths since the pandemic started early last year. A third of its total cases have been reported this month alone.

Scores test positive on India flight to Hong Kong

At least 49 passengers on a flight from New Delhi to Hong Kong have tested positive, authorities said, as the financial hub introduced an emergency ban on all flights from India as it battles a new wave of cases.

All of the passengers who tested positive flew into Hong Kong on a flight run by Indian operator Vistara on April 4.

The positive tests are significant as Hong Kong is regularly recording fewer daily cases than the total detected on the flight since it brought the fourth wave under control in January.

Authorities imposed a two-week ban on all flights from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines from Monday, categorising the countries as "extremely high risk" after detecting the N501Y mutant strain for the first time.

US issues global advisory warning against international travel

The State Department has urged Americans to reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80 percent of the world's countries due to risks from the pandemic.

The United States hasn't had a global advisory warning against international travel since August when guidance was revoked by the Trump administration.

The advice issued by the department isn't a formal global advisory.

Instead, it says the State Department will start using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards as it prepares health and safety guidelines for individual countries. Because of those standards, about 80 percent of countries will be classified as "Level 4" or "do not travel."

Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20 percent, though not as emphatically. It says people with plans to visit those countries should reconsider before proceeding.

Philippines approves emergency use of J&J, Bharat Biotech vaccines

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed the emergency use of vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and India's Bharat Biotech.

Both vaccines can be administered to people aged 18 and above in the Philippines, the agency chief, Rolando Enrique Domingo, said in a mobile text message.

The single-shot coronavirus vaccines developed by J&J's unit Janssen and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are the fifth and sixth to receive emergency use approval in the Philippines, which is battling one of the worst outbreaks in Asia.

J&J is conducting late-stage clinical trials for its Covid-19 vaccine in the Philippines.

Covid-19 exposes 'grim reality' of private renters

Nearly four in 10 private renters in England have lived in unhealthy or dangerous conditions, a survey by housing charity Shelter showed, with the coronavirus pandemic highlighting the "grim reality" of millions of tenants.

Urgent action is needed to increase the rights of tenants, about half of whom said they had not asked for repairs for fear of eviction, said Shelter, reporting a spike in calls for help about poor conditions in privately rented homes due to Covid-19.

"Over the past year, our homes have been our first line of defense against coronavirus," Polly Neate, the charity's chief executive, said in a written statement.

"Yet this pandemic has exposed the grim reality that too many of the country's 11 million renters, including key workers, families and the elderly, wake up every day to mould, pests and dangerous hazards."

Britain launches expert group to prepare for future pandemics



Britain has said it would launch a new international expert group to help bolster the world's preparedness for the next pandemic and expedite the development of vaccines against future diseases when they emerge.

Launched under Britain's Presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations, the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP) will report to the G7 leaders summit in June and will advise on how to achieve Prime Minister Boris Johnson's target of developing vaccines against future diseases within 100 days.

"As G7 President, the UK is determined to work with our partners to build back better from coronavirus and strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics," Health Minister Matt Hancock said ahead of a virtual two-day meeting of the group.

"This new expert group will drive our efforts in the years ahead to protect people everywhere from new diseases and to save lives."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies