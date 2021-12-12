Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 269M people and killed over 5.3M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Brazil rules vaccine passport mandatory

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ruled that all travelers arriving in Brazil must present a vaccine passport documenting that they have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The decision from Luís Roberto Barroso challenges a more lenient rule announced by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has opposed mandatory immunization against the virus that can cause Covid-19.

Barroso’s ruling must be reviewed by all 11 judges of the Supreme Court next week.

Brazil has registered 53 new coronavirus deaths, the Health Ministry said, bringing Covid-19 deaths in the country to a total of 616,744.

The country had 3,355 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 22.19 million.

Turkey registers first Omicron cases

Turkey has reported the first cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant in the country.

Six cases of the variant have been discovered in two cities, Turkey's health minister announced on Saturday in parliament.

"They are outpatients who do not have any problems and are with extremely mild symptoms," Fahrettin Koca said, adding that the infected people have not been hospitalised.

Denmark sees Omicron surge

Denmark saw 1,840 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, health authorities said, up by 44 percent from Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Epidemic Commission raised the risk level for the spread of the infection to four, on a scale of five, indicating there is a "potential for a high disease burden".

Covid-19 kills 5.3M globally

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,317,616 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to information provided by Worldometer.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies