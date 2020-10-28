Fast News

Global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 44 million people and claimed over 1.1 million lives. Here are the updates for October 28:

A man works in a laboratory of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus vaccine in Beijing, China, on September 24, 2020. (Reuters)

Early vaccines 'might not work for everyone'

UK Vaccines Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham has said that the first generation of vaccines "is likely to be imperfect" and that they "might not work for everyone."

"However, we do not know that we will ever have a vaccine at all. It is important to guard against complacency and over-optimism," Bingham wrote in a piece published in The Lancet medical journal.

"The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long," she added.

Melbourne reopens after months of hard lockdown

Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria state has reported two new cases after posting no infections in the previous two days, as state capital Melbourne emerged from more than three months of a hard lockdown.

Restaurants and cafes in Melbourne, home to five million people, can reopen from Wednesday, and limits on social gatherings at homes have been eased, allowing two adults and dependents from one house to visit another household.

Melbourne, the Australian city most affected by the virus, was put into lockdown in early July after a second-wave outbreak that pushed daily case numbers to more than 700 in early August.

Australia has recorded just over 27,500 novel coronavirus infections, far fewer than many other developed countries.

Victoria, the second-most populous state, has accounted for more than 90 percent of the country's 907 deaths. It reported two deaths in the past 24 hours.

Mainland China reports 42 new cases

Mainland China has reported 42 new cases, up sharply from 16 a day earlier as new cases were reported in the northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the country's health authority has said.

Of the new cases, 22 of them were locally transmitted infections in the area following an apparent mass infection in Kashgar.

The region's health authority also reported 19 new asymptomatic infections, half of the total number of symptomless infections reported in mainland China for October 27.

The total number of confirmed infections in mainland China now stands at 85,868, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

UN in New York cancels in-person meetings

The United Nations has cancelled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters for the rest of the week after five people in Niger's UN mission were infected with the novel coronavirus.

After largely operating virtually since New York became a global Covid-19 hotspot in March, the 193-member world body had been holding some in-person gatherings again, with precautions such as requiring diplomats to wear masks, social distancing, and restricting the number of people at meetings.

In a letter to UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that "out of an abundance of caution and following medical advice" all in-person meeting should be suspended for the rest of this week "to allow for a better understanding of the extent of the exposure and for full contact tracing."

Niger is part of the 15-member Security Council, which last met in person on Thursday.

Diplomats said people who attended Thursday's meeting were being tested and an in-person meeting on Syria planned for Tuesday was instead held virtually.

English virus data patchy – researchers

There are significant problems with the availability and quality of Covid-19 data in England, British researchers have said as they launched a dashboard to help make sense of the patchwork of stats.

The Covid Response Evaluation Dashboard (Covid RED) presents available statistics from Public Health England (PHE), the Office for National Statistics (ONS), and the National Health Service (NHS) and also highlights where more data are needed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a three-tier system of local lockdowns for England in a bid to tackle local flare-ups in infections while avoiding a new national lockdown.

The researchers said there were gaps in information over whether confirmed cases were followed up, the number of people isolating with symptoms in England, and about the number of people needing or receiving support.

They added that often the best available data was up to two weeks old, adding that local lockdowns could only be informed by the most up-to-date information.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies