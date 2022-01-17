Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 328M people and killed over 5.5M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Daily cases have risen from an average of 4,000 in the week around Christmas to more than 42,000 in the second week of January. (AP Archive)

Monday, January 17, 2022

Ecuador declares red alert as cases surge

Ecuador has declared a red alert in most of the country following a ten-fold increase in Covid-19 cases.

The red alert applies to 193 of the South American country's 221 cantons, including major population hubs such as Quito and Guayaquil.

Schools have also been shut until January 21.

Daily cases rose from an average of 4,000 in the week around Christmas to more than 42,000 in the second week of January, Deputy health minister Jose Ruales told reporters.

The record number of average daily cases up to the end of 2021 was just over 13,000 from April 25 to May 1 last year, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

UK plans to scrap Covid self-isolation law

The United Kingdom is drawing up plans under which people will not be legally bound to self-isolate after catching Covid-19, The Telegraph reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to permanently revoke emergency coronavirus laws as Britain's Covid-19 cases continue to fall, the report said, adding official guidance would remain but would not result in fines or legal punishment if ignored.

The plans will be worked up over the coming weeks, with an announcement expected as early as the spring, the report said.

Australia flags 'significant concern' over antigen tests prices

Australia's competition regulator has said it had "significant concerns" about reports of price gouging of Covid-19 rapid antigen tests and sought information from suppliers, retailers and pharmacy chains about rising costs.

Australia is facing a shortage of at-home rapid antigen test kits after authorities urged asymptomatic close contacts to bypass government-funded testing hubs, where high volumes delayed results, and take their own tests.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the shortages of at-home antigen tests were "not unique" to the country as authorities deal with a runaway Omicron outbreak that has driven up hospitalisation rates and strain testing systems.



"The rapid antigen tests are in short supply all around the world. This is not something that is unique to Australia going through it," Morrison told radio station 2GB on Monday. "It's part of dealing with Omicron. Omicron has disrupted everything."

France approves vaccine pass

France’s parliament has given a final approval to a contentious vaccine pass bill aimed at restricting the movement of unvaccinated people in public places as part of the government’s latest efforts to tackle Covid-19.

Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament voted 215-58 with seven abstentions.

The Macron government will still not be able to implement the law with immediate effect as opposition lawmakers are set to approach the country’s highest constitutional authority, the Constitutional Council, for final validation.

Brazil registers new 24,943 Covid cases

Brazil had 24,934 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 74 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 23,000,657 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 621,045, according to ministry data.

