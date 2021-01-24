Fast News

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 99 million people around the world, with over 2.1 million fatalities. Here are updates for January 23:

A man wearing a protective mask walks along the bank of the Nile river amid the coronavirus outbreak in Cairo, Egypt, January 19, 2021 (Reuters)

Sunday, January 24, 2021:

Egypt to start vaccination campaign

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has announced that Egypt would start rolling out a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign the following day with the Chinese-made Sinopharm jab.

"We are starting a vaccination drive tomorrow beginning with healthcare workers followed by those suffering from chronic diseases and later the elderly," Sisi said in brief comments after unveiling several development projects in Port Said.

Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country, received its first batch of the Sinopharm vaccines in December.

The company says its vaccine is 79 percent eff ective against the novel coronavirus.

New warning on vaccine supplies sparks EU concern over supply

A warning from AstraZeneca that initial supplies of its Covid vaccinations to Europe will be lower than expected has sparked fresh concern over the rollout of inoculations, forcing some countries to plan for a sharp drop in deliveries.

Friday's announcement by the British pharmaceutical firm followed another last week by Pfizer, which said it would delay shipments of its vaccine for up to a month due to works at its key plant in Belgium.

The companies' warnings come amid deepening concern over new Covid-19 variants, particularly one that emerged in Britain and which is believed to be more infectious than the original strain.

Mexico reports more than 20,000 cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 20,057 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,470 additional fatalities, bringing the country's total to 1,752,347 cases and 149,084 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mainland China reports 80 new cases

Mainland China has reported 80 new cases, down from 107 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 65 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 92 from 99 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 88,991, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.

