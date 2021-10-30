Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 246M people and killed over 5M globally. Here are the virus-related updates for October 30.

Eleven states sue Biden administration over vaccine rule

The jointly-filed lawsuits argue that the vaccine requirement for federal contractors violates federal law. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a separate challenge.

The states asked a federal judge to block Biden’s requirement arguing that the new rule violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power.

Vaccines offer more safety than past infection, study shows

Health officials have offered more evidence that vaccinations offer better protection against covid-19 than immunity from a prior infection.

Unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were 5 times more likely to be infected by the virus than fully vaccinated people who didn't have a prior infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded in a new study.

The study looked at data from nearly 190 hospitals in nine states. The researchers counted about 7,000 adult patients who were hospitalized this year with respiratory illnesses or symptoms similar to those of the virus.

About 6,000 of them had been fully vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines three to six months before they wound up in hospitals. The other 1,000 were unvaccinated, but had been infected with the virus three to six months earlier.

Mainland China reports 78 new cases

Mainland China continues to report new cases, up to 78 from 64 one day earlier.

Of the new infections, 59 were locally transmitted cases, up from 48 day earlier, according to a National Health Commission statement.

Most new local cases were in northern China, with infections reported in Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Beijing and Ningxia.

Mexico reports 4,001 new cases

Mexico's latest confirmed coronavirus cases saw 4,001 additional infections and 320 more fatalities, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 287,951 and the total number of cases to 3,802,287.

Officials have said the ministry's official figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths due to a lack of widespread testing.

