Fast News

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.6M people and infected over 118M worldwide. Here are the latest developments for March 11:

Eli Lilly researchers prepare cells to produce possible Covid-19 antibodies for testing in a laboratory in Indianapolis. (AP)

March 11, 2021:

New antibody treatment reduces risk of hospitalisation

A combination of two monoclonal antibody drugs, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, from US drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co, reduced the risk of hospitalisation and death by 87% in a study of 769 non-hospitalised infected patients with risk factors for developing severe illness.

The results come from a Phase 3 clinical trial of people aged 12 and over with mild-to-moderate symptoms, who were considered high-risk because of their age or underlying conditions.

Among them, 511 received the combination treatment, which is authorized for emergency use in the US, and 258 received a placebo.

There were four hospitalisations and no deaths in the treatment group, while four people died in the placebo group and 11 were hospitalised.

This represented a statistically significant risk reduction of 87 percent.

Brazil registers new daily record for virus deaths

Brazil has registered a new record for daily virus deaths, with 2,286 people dead from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

The country recorded 79,876 new cases, with more than11.2 million total cases of the virus since the pandemic began, according to the official Health Ministry tally.

Mexico's death toll closes in on 200,000

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 6,674 new confirmed cases of in the country and 699 additional fatalities, bringing the total tally of infections to 2,144,558 and 192,488 deaths.

Health officials have said the actual number of infected people and deaths in Mexico is likely significantly higher than the official count because of a lack of wide-scale testing.

Higher pollen levels linked to increased virus rates

Higher pollen concentrations in the air have coincided with increases in infection rates, a large study shows, suggesting a possible link.

Using data from 130 sites in 31 countries, researchers found that airborne pollen levels, sometimes in combination with humidity and temperature, accounted for up to 44% of the variability of infection rates during the spring of 2020.

The effect was not connected with pollen allergies, the researchers said.

In a report by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA, they explained that in everyone, exposure to pollen reduces the ability of the respiratory tract lining to defend itself against viruses by diminishing the release of the antiviral protein interferon.

The study also reports that under similar pollen concentrations, infection rates were halved when lockdown measures were in place, because the lockdowns limited exposure to both the virus and the pollen that diminishes the immune response.

New lockdown measures for Malta

The Maltese government ordered non-essential shops and schools to close amid a surge in cases on the Mediterranean island.

Prime Minister Robert Abela imposed the measures after Malta saw a daily record of 510 new cases in the country of 500,000 people.

As well as schools and shops, he suspended all organised sport and closed theatres, museums, gyms and religious activities.

Gatherings of more than four people are prohibited.

Other restrictions introduced over recent weeks, including the closure of all bars and restaurants and the mandatory wearing of masks in public areas, remain in place.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said Malta was far ahead of other EU countries in its vaccination campaign against the virus, having given 18% of the population at least one jab.

Herd immunity is expected to be achieved by mid-summer, he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies