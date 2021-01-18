Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected over 95 million people globally and claimed more than 2 million lives. Here are the updates for January 18:

A member of the medical team administers a Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre north of London on January 14, 2021. (AFP)

Monday, January 18, 2021:

England enters next phase of Covid-19 vaccination plan

England has launched the next phase of its vaccination programme, offering doses to people aged 70 and above, as well as those seen as extremely vulnerable clinically.

Europe's biggest vaccination programme so far had focused on people aged 80 and older as well as frontline healthcare workers.

The government wanted all adults to have been offered the first vaccination by September, Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of vaccinating the four most at-risk categories, making up about 14 million people, by mid-February.

Meanwhile, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute.

"It is going well, we're vaccinating on average 140 people, that's first jab, literally a minute. That's the average so some areas are doing better," Zahawi said.

"You'll see that improve as we open more of the large vaccination centres, 17 in total by this week and 50 by the end of the month."

"Today, in some areas where they've done the majority of their over 80s, letters are going out to the over 70s and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable," he said.

He said the 24-hour vaccine offering would begin to be piloted in London by the end of the month.

Philippine cases hit 500K

Coronavirus infections in the Philippines have surged past 500,000 in a new bleak milestone with the government facing criticism for failing to immediately launch a vaccination program amid a global scramble for Covid-19 vaccines.

The Department of Health reported 1,895 new infections on Sunday, bringing confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 500,577, the second highest in Southeast Asia.

There have been at least 9,895 deaths.

Israel trades Pfizer doses for medical data

After sprinting ahead in the race to inoculate its population against the coronavirus, Israel has struck a deal with Pfizer, promising to share vast troves of medical data with the international drug giant in exchange for the continued flow of its hard-to-get vaccine.

Proponents say the deal could allow Israel to become the first country to vaccinate most of its population while providing valuable research that could help the rest of the world.

But critics say the deal raises major ethical concerns, including possible privacy violations and a deepening of the global divide that enables wealthy countries to stockpile vaccines as poorer populations, including Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza, have to wait longer to be inoculated.

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said the government will turn over data to "see how it influences, first of all, the level of the disease in Israel, the possibility to open the economy, different aspects of social life, and whether there are any effects of the vaccination."

Germany's cases rise by 7,141

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 7,141 to 2,040,659, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 214 to 46,633, the tally showed.

Japan PM vows to press ahead with Olympics

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to forge ahead with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, in the face of growing public opposition as Japan battles a surge in coronavirus infections.

Suga faces heightened scrutiny after Taro Kono, his administrative and reform minister, told Reuters last week the Games may not go ahead as planned, becoming the first cabinet member to voice doubt over their staging.

Kono's comments added fuel to the fire after recent media polls showed close to 80 percent of Japanese believe the Olympics, already postponed by a year because of the pandemic, should be delayed again or cancelled entirely.

"We will press ahead with preparations, with the determination of building watertight anti-infection measures and holding an event that can bring hope and courage to the world," Suga said in a policy speech at the start of a regular parliament session.

Australia unlikely to fully open borders this year

Australia may not fully reopen its international borders this year even if most of the population is vaccinated against coronavirus, the head of its health department said as the country recorded zero local Covid-19 cases.

Australian authorities are also looking at potential adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccine after Norway reported a small number of deaths in old people who received the shot.

"Even if we have a lot of the population vaccinated, we don't know whether that will prevent transmission of the virus," Brendan Murphy told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Brazil Covid-19 death toll approaches 210,000

Brazil had 33,040 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 551 fatalities, the first day in six the death toll has been below 1,000, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 8,488,099 cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll has risen to 209,847, according to ministry data.

It is the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

Mexico's virus death toll rises to 140,704



Mexico reported 11,170 new confirmed virus cases and 463 more fatalities, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total to 1,641,428 infections and 140,704 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, because of a lack of widespread testing.

Slovakia extends, tightens anti-coronavirus lockdown

The Slovak government tightened lockdown of the country and extended it till February 7, as it launched week-long testing campaign in an attempt to tame the epidemic.

The lockdown, declared on New Year's Eve until January 24, includes a ban on visits between families, travel beyond one's district or public church services.

Slovaks are now asked to get tested from Monday until January 26. After that, only people with a negative result will be able to go to their workplace, the rest will have to stay home.

Ghana president warns of health system overload as Covid cases soar



Ghana's virus infection rates are skyrocketing and include new strains of the virus not before seen in the country, filling treatment centres and threatening to overwhelm the health system, President Nana Akufo-Addo said.

Since January 5, the number of active cases has risen to 1,924 from about 900, Akufo-Addo said in a speech. There are now 120 severe cases, up from 18 a week ago.

Ghana is not yet close to a peak seen during the first wave of infections in the middle of last year, but could quickly reach that level if cases keep rising at the current rate.

Turkey plans to reopen schools from February

Turkey is planning to reopen schools from February 15, said the country’s education minister.

"We have made a policy decision on reopening schools as of Feb. 15,” Ziya Selcuk said in an interview with CNN Turk.

The decision on possible scenarios of school reopening will be decided and shared with the public 10 days before the scheduled reopening date, Selcuk added.

Pointing out that the decision will be taken in line with instructions from the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, he said it is not possible yet to reopen all classes at once not only in Turkey but also in many countries around the world due to the pandemic.

Brazil approves two Covid vaccines, Sao Paulo nurse gets first jab



Brazil's health regulator gave emergency approval for two virus vaccines, kicking off a mass inoculation campaign amid a devastating second epidemic wave killing over 1,000 people in the vast South American nation daily.

Monica Calazans, a 54-year-old nurse in Sao Paulo became the first person in Brazil to receive the Chinese CoronaVac jab after the Anvisa watchdog's highly-anticipated ruling.

Anvisa also approved AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield shot for use in the nation whose Covid-19 death toll now exceeds 209,000, surpassed only by the United States.

Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello announced the government would start distributing vaccines to all 27 states on Monday for a national inoculation campaign to start on Wednesday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies