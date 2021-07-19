Fast News

Covid-19 has infected over 191 million people and cut short more than 4.1 million lives. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for July 19:

Members of staff wear a face mask as they stand at the entrance of The Piano Works in Farringdon, in London, July 19, 2021. (AP)

Monday, July 19:

Covid-19 restrictions lifted in England

The UK government has lifted daily pandemic restrictions in England, scrapping all social distancing in a step condemned by scientists and opposition parties as a dangerous leap into the unknown.

From midnight (2300 GMT Sunday), nightclubs were able to reopen and other indoor venues allowed to run at full capacity, while legal mandates covering the wearing of masks and working from home were scrapped.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who is self-isolating after his health minister was infected – urged the public to remain prudent and for any laggards to join the two-thirds of UK adults who are now fully vaccinated.

He defended the reopening – dubbed "freedom day" by some media – despite scientists' grave misgivings after daily infection rates in Britain topped 50,000, behind only Indonesia and Brazil.

After the success of the vaccination programme – which has now offered at least one dose to every adult in Britain – the government says any risks to hospital care are manageable.

But professor Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London warned that Britain was on course for 100,000 cases a day, as the Delta variant of Covid runs out of control.

Thailand reports record number of cases for fourth day

Thailand has reported 11,784 new Covid-19 cases, the fourth consecutive day of record infections, as the country struggles to tackle its worst outbreak to date.

The Southeast Asian nation's Covid-19 task force also announced 81 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 3,422 and with 415,170 cases registered.

South Sudan runs out of vaccines

Health authorities in South Sudan said that the country has run out of Covid-19 vaccines after exhausting the supply of AstraZeneca doses it received from the Covax facility in March this year.

John Rumunu, director-general for preventive health services in the Ministry of Health, said they have officially ended vaccinations across the country.

“We have closed down all of our over 90 Covid-19 vaccination centers because we have run out of vaccines,” Rumunu told reporters.

He said South Sudan has vaccinated 56,989 people since the country launched its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the capital Juba on April 6.

Australia to deport UK's Katie Hopkins over virus breach

Australia has cancelled far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins's visa after she boasted about flouting the country's strict hotel quarantine rules, a senior official said.

Hopkins had flown into Sydney to appear on a reality television show when she posted a video on Instagram talking about answering the door naked and maskless to workers delivering meals to her hotel room, local media reported.

Most international arrivals to Australia are required to complete 14 days in mandatory isolation in a hotel, under rules designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said Australia's border agency "acted quickly to make sure that the visa on which she entered was cancelled" after the footage appeared.

South African cases spark cluster scare in Olympic Village

Two South African footballers and a video analyst have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic Village, officials said, raising fears of a cluster just days before the opening ceremony.

The cases further darkened a gloomy atmosphere around the 2020 Games, which will finally open after a year's delay on Friday but remain widely opposed by the Japanese public.

Players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi and analyst Mario Masha are in isolation after testing positive, Team South Africa said, adding that the whole delegation had been following anti-coronavirus rules.

Gauff tests positive, to miss Tokyo Games

American Coco Gauff will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, the 17-year-old said.

Gauff was set to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000 but instead joins a number of the world's top players who have already pulled out of the Tokyo Games.

"I'm disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," world number 25 Gauff, who was going to compete in both the singles and doubles competitions, said on Twitter.

Mexico's death toll rises to 236,331

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,438 new confirmed cases in the country and 91 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,659,137 infections and 236,331 deaths.

Brazil registers 948 new Covid-19 deaths

Brazil has registered 948 new Covid-19 deaths and 34,126 additional cases, according to data released by the country's Health Ministry.

Brazil has now registered a total of 542,214 coronavirus deaths and 19,376,574 total confirmed cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies