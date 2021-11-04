Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 248 million people and killed over 5 million globally. Here are the virus-related updates for November 4.

People walk through Waterloo station during morning rush hour in London, Britain, November 3, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, November 4, 2021

England sees record virus prevalence in October – Imperial study

Virus prevalence in England rose to its highest level on record in October, Imperial College London said, led by a high numbers of cases in children and a surge in the south-west of the country.

Nearly 6 percent of school-aged children had the virus, the researchers found, although there was a drop in prevalence towards the end of the study's period coinciding with the closure of schools for half-term holiday.

Turkey to start booster shots for BioNTech vaccine recipients – minister

Turkey will begin administering boosters to people who have received two shots of the BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey has already administered a third dose to more than 11.2 million people who received two doses of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, whose efficacy rate officials believe falls faster.

In a statement after meeting with his science council, Koca said the booster shots for BioNTech recipients would begin on Thursday with the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, health workers and those in other high-risk jobs.

Brazil registers 164 deaths

Brazil registered 164 deaths and 14,661 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 608,235 deaths and 21,835,785 total confirmed cases.

Puerto Rico to make vaccine mandatory for school

Puerto Rico’s governor said that officials will start vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 this week against the virus, and that getting the vaccine will be required to attend school in person with few exceptions.

Health Secretary Carlos Mellado said he anticipates that some 227,000 children will be vaccinated, with a goal to inoculate 95 percent of that population.

