Covid-19 has infected more than 286M people and killed over 5.4M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Friday, December 31, 2021

Hong Kong says Omicron breachs its strict restrictions

Omicron variant of the coronavirus has made its way past some of the world's toughest Covid-19 restrictions in Hong Kong, with the city reporting its first cases outside its strict quarantine system, health officials said.

The findings raise risks that the global financial hub might keep its borders shut well into 2022.

It has largely isolated itself from the world hoping in turn to open the border with mainland China for a limited number of business travellers.

Philippines on alert as infections hit two-month high

Philippine has warned against a rise in Covid-19 cases over the New Year period as infections in the Southeast Asian country hit a two-month high, amid concerns that the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus could spread.

The health ministry recorded 2,961 new coronavirus infections and reported a positivity rate of 10.3 percent, double the 5 percent recommended by the World Health Organization.

Israel begins administering 4th vaccine dose

Israel has begun delivering a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to coronavirus, becoming one of the first countries to do so as it prepares for a wave of infections driven by the Omicron variant.

Israel, which led a world beating vaccination program in 2020, will administer a fourth dose of the vaccine to individuals with weakened immune systems along with elderly residents and employees in care homes.

New virus infections driven by Omicron soar in Australia

New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time.

Experts say the explosion is being driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in Sydney and other areas.

More than 15,000 of the new cases were reported in Sydney. Another 5,000 cases came from elsewhere in New South Wales state, while almost 6,000 were confirmed in Victoria state, home to the second largest city of Melbourne.

India's Serum Institute seeks Covishield vaccine approval

Serum Institute of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full approval of its Covid-19 vaccine Covishield.

Serum Institute, which produces AstraZeneca's vaccine under the brand name Covishield, has supplied more than 1.25 billion doses of the shot in India.

Serum Institute, which is also the world's biggest vaccine maker, was granted approval for emergency use of Covishield in India at the beginning of the year.

More than 1 in every 100 is Covid positive in Spain

More than one in every 100 Spanish residents have tested positive for coronavirus in the last week, according to Health Ministry data.

This unprecedented figure comes as nearly 162,000 more people tested positive in a day, shattering the previous record of around 101,000.

The pressure in hospitals continues to grow, with 9 percent of all hospital beds and 19 percent of intensive care units now occupied by Covid-19 patients.

France reports over 200,000 cases for the second consecutive day

France has reported more than 200,000 Covid-19 infections for the second straight day, according to data released by public health authorities.

The data showed that 206,243 cases were registered in the past 24 hours. There were 208,099 infections recorded the previous day, which set a new record for the most detected in a single day in a European country.

Authorities say the unprecedented number of daily cases is due to the exceptional amount of testing carried out in the runup to Christmas festivities and New Year’s celebrations.

UK hits another record in Covid case numbers

Britain has reported 189,213 cases of Covid-19, a new record.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic to over 12.7 million.

Local media reported that the daily total is likely to have been inflated at least slightly by the delayed reporting of figures over the festive period.

US CDC warns against cruises regardless of vaccination status

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned people not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fuelled by the omicron variant.

The CDC said it has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or observation as a result of Covid-19 cases. The agency did not disclose the number of infections.

Mexico's Covid-19 death toll reaches 299,285

Mexico has reported 153 more confirmed fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,285.

It has also reported 8,024 new cases, bringing the total to 3,969,686.

Mexico has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies