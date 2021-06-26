Fast News

Coronavirus has infected more than 181 million people and has claimed over 3.9 million lives. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 26:

This picture shows a closed restaurant next to the harbour in Sydney on June 26, 2021. (AFP)

Saturday, June 25

Sydney broadens lockdown as Delta variant cases sweep city

Sydney's usually bustling harbourside restaurants have been shuttered and city streets are nearly deserted as a two-week lockdown began across Australia's largest city to contain a rapidly spreading outbreak of the Delta virus variant.

More than 80 Covid-19 cases have been reported so far in an infection surge linked to an international flight crew transported to a quarantine hotel from the airport.

The flare-up was a shock for a city that had returned to relative normality after months with very few local cases.

India's daily deaths rise by 1,183 – health ministry

India has reported 48,698 new infections during the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

Death toll in the country also increased by 1,183.

'Alarming' virus surge prompts new Bangladesh lockdown

Bangladesh has announced it will impose a tough new lockdown starting Monday, after a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant cases of virus.

All government and private offices will be shut for a week and only medical-related transport will be allowed, the government said late Friday.

"No one can step out of their homes except in emergency cases," a statement added.

Health department spokesman Robed Amin said police and border guards would be deployed to enforce the lockdown and the army may be involved if needed.

Taiwan reports first case of Delta variant

Taiwan has reported its first domestically transmitted case of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, that first originated in India.

In response authorities tightened controls in a southern part of the island where the cases have occurred.

Taiwan is battling a cluster of domestic infections, almost all of them due to the previously globally dominant Alpha variant, though numbers are steadying and the outbreak has been comparatively small.

Russia reports 21,665 cases

Russia has reported 21,665 new cases, including 8,457 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,430,753.

The government coronavirus task force said 619 people had died of virus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 132,683.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to the virus from April 2020 to April 2021.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 592 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 592 to 3,726,172, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 68 to 90,746, the tally showed.

China reports 25 new virus cases vs 24 a day earlier

China reported 25 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for, compared with 24 a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Saturday. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 23 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 20 a day earlier.

Australia's New South Wales reports 29 cases as exposures spread

Australia's state of New South Wales reported 29 locally acquired Covid-19 cases as a list of exposure sites grew and a week-long partial lockdown in Sydney began. Saturday's data includes 17 infections in the country's most populous state that were already announced on Friday, taking the number of infections linked to the Bondi outbreak to 80.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she would hold an emergency government meeting with health authorities later on Saturday, signalling further restrictions could be imposed, as exposure sites have increased beyond the initial areas of concern.

Madrid celebrations as masks not required any more



Spain has scrapped its requirement to wear face masks outdoors.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the lifting of the restrictions one week ago.

It's been positively received by both tourists and locals.

Germany bans most travel from Portugal, Russia over variant



Germany has classed Portugal and Russia as so-called coronavirus variant countries, banning most arrivals from both nations.

From Tuesday, only citizens and residents of Germany will be allowed in from the two countries, with air, rail, and bus companies prohibited from transporting other passengers.

Those allowed to enter from Russia and Portugal will be subject to a two-week quarantine, regardless of whether they can provide a negative Covid-19 test.

Brazil reports 79,277 new cases, 2,001 deaths



Brazil recorded 79,277 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,001 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 18.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 511,142, according to ministry data.

Mexico's death toll rises to 232,346



Mexico's health ministry reported 5,270 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 278 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,498,357 infections and 232,346 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Tunisian PM Hichem Mechichi contracts Covid-19

Tunisia's Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has been infected with the coronavirus, the government said.

Mechichi received a Covid-19 vaccine last month.

The prime minister will cancel his meetings and continue to work remotely, the government statement added.

San Francisco to require city employees to get Covid vaccine



The city of San Francisco has announced it will require all municipal employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, or they could face penalties up to and including dismissal.

The new rule will not take effect until the vaccines have received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, which has so far green-lit their use on an emergency basis due to the pandemic.

San Francisco will then require its 35,000 employees, including police and firefighters, to be vaccinated. Those who fail to comply and do not receive an exemption for medical or religious reasons will be punished or could even be fired.

Honduras to receive 1.5 mln doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Honduras will receive 1.5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the United States on Sunday as part of the initial delivery of doses through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program, White House officials told Reuters.

The shipment is part of 80 million US doses that President Joe Biden has pledged to share with other countries around the world either directly or through the COVAX program.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies