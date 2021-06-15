Fast News

Coronavirus has claimed lives of more than 3.8M people and infected over 177M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 15:

Healthcare professionals, wearing special protective gear, continue their mission for coronavirus patients in Moscow, Russia on June 13, 2021. (AA)

Tuesday, June 15:

Russia reports 379 deaths

Russia has reported 14,185 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,805 in Moscow, close to the highest nationwide tally for months.

The government coronavirus task force also confirmed 379 coronavirus-related deaths, pushing the death toll to 127,180. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate tally and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to Covid-19 from the beginning of the pandemic to the end of April.

Several Russian regions tightened coronavirus restrictions and said they were increasing hospital capacity for an influx of patients.

The local government in the far eastern region of Primorye said two hospitals would open in coming ays in the cities of Ussuriysk and Vladivostok, and that they had created hundreds of new beds since April to treat patients.

The Kremlin said it was not satisfied by the slow rate of vaccinations in Russia and that it saw inoculations as the only way to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey administers over 35M vaccine shots to date

Turkey has administered over 35 million doses of coronavirus vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, the health minister announced.

"As of now, we have reached 35 million doses of vaccine (administered)," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

More than 21.16 million people have received their first doses, while 13.85 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry data.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 652

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 652 to 3,716,170, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 93 to 89,937, the tally showed.

Israel no longer requires masks indoors

Israel is no longer requiring masks indoors, lifting one of its last coronavirus restrictions following a highly successful vaccination campaign.

The restriction was lifted, though people will still be required to wear masks on airplanes and on their way to quarantine. Unvaccinated individuals must wear masks in nursing homes and other long-term health facilities.

Israel has vaccinated around 85 percent of its adult population, allowing schools and businesses to fully reopen. There are only a few dozen active patients in the country of more than 9 million.

Authorities have been cautious about welcoming visitors, however, because of concerns over new variants.

Malaysia grants conditional approval for CanSino, J&J Covid-19 vaccines



Malaysia has granted conditional approval for emergency use of the single-dose Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by China's CanSino Biologics and US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, the government said.

The Southeast Asian country has been ramping up its vaccination programme, amid a fresh round of lockdowns imposed this month to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.

Malaysia would obtain Johnson & Johnson's vaccines via the global Covax facility backed by the World Health Organization, the health ministry said in a statement.

It did not say how many doses it would procure via Covax.

The government has said previously it had secured 3.5 million doses of CanSino's shot, though it has yet to receive any shipments of the vaccine.

EU carries out 300M vaccinations

The European Union has passed the 300 million vaccinations threshold, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We have passed 300 million vaccinations in the EU. Every day, we get closer to our goal: to have enough doses delivered to vaccinate 70% of adults in the EU next month," Von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter account.

Brazil reports 39,846 cases, 827 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has had 39,846 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 827 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said, reflecting lower weekend reporting.

The South American country has now registered 17,452,612 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 488,228, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

US, Canada set to discuss lifting of border restrictions

US and Canadian officials are set to meet to discuss how to eventually lift pandemic-related border restrictions between the two countries, but no immediate action is expected, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters news agency.

US and Canadian business leaders have voiced increasing concern about the ban on non-essential travel at land borders because of Covid-19 that was imposed in March 2020 and has been renewed on a monthly basis since.

The measures, which also apply to the US-Mexico border, do not affect trade or other essential travel.

The current restrictions are set to expire June 21, but US and industry officials expect they will be extended again.

Reuters reported on June 8 the Biden administration was forming expert working groups with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and the United Kingdom to determine how best to safely restart travel after 15 months of pandemic restrictions.

Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan

Outgoing UN aid chief Mark Lowcock has slammed the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Monday for failing to come up with a plan to vaccinate the world against Covid-19, describing the G7 pledge to provide 1 billion doses over the next year as a "small step."

"These sporadic, small-scale, charitable handouts from rich countries to poor countries is not a serious plan and it will not bring the pandemic to an end," Lowcock, who steps down on Friday, told Reuters.

"The G7, essentially, completely failed to show the necessary urgency."

The leaders of the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada met in Cornwall, England over the weekend and also agreed to work with the private sector, the Group of 20 industrialised nations and other countries to increase the vaccine contribution over months to come.

Chile faces setback to reopening as coronavirus cases soar

Chilean health authorities have said they would extend a coronavirus emergency through September to allow the government to impose restrictions, a setback in a country that has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

The announcement comes as cases have soared in Chile to some of their highest levels since the pandemic began, despite 61% of citizens receiving at least one vaccine dose and 48% being fully vaccinated.

Authorities last week locked down the capital Santiago - the country's economic engine - to ease the burden on hospitals, most of which are at or near capacity.

"The health alert that lasts until June 30 will be extended for three months until September 30," health undersecretary Paula Daza told reporters, noting that many of the country's youth and young adults - the last groups to be vaccinated - are driving the spike in contagions.

Delta variant doubles risk of virus hospitalisation – study

The Delta coronavirus variant doubles the risk of hospitalisation compared with the previously dominant variant in Britain, but two doses of vaccine still provide strong protection, a Scottish study found on Monday.

The study said early evidence suggested the protection from vaccines against the Delta variant, first identified in India, might be lower than the effectiveness against the Alpha variant, first identified in Kent, southeast England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to delay the ending of virus restrictions in England on Monday, following a rapid rise in cases of the Delta variant, which is also more transmissible than the Alpha variant.

The study, published in a research letter in the Lancet, looked at 19,543 community cases and 377 hospitalisations among 5.4 million people in Scotland, 7,723 cases and 134 hospitalisations of which were found to have the Delta variant.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies