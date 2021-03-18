Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected at least 121.5 million people around the world, with more than 2.6 million fatalities. Here are updates for March 18:

People walk past a placard for a Corona test center at a specially created room next to the 'Rathaus' pharmacy in Hagen, western Germany on March 10, 2021 (AFP)

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Covid may become 'seasonal', UN says

Covid-19 appears likely to develop into a seasonal disease, the United Nations, cautioning though against relaxing pandemic-related measures simply based on meteorological factors.

In its first report, an expert team tasked with trying to shed light on one of those mysteries by examining potential meteorological and air quality influences on the spread of Covid-19, found some indications the disease would develop into a seasonal menace.

The 16-member team set up by the UN' World Meteorological Organization pointed out that respiratory viral infections are often seasonal, "in particular the autumn-winter peak for influenza and cold-causing coronaviruses in temperate climates."

"This has fuelled expectations that, if it persists for many years, Covid-19 will prove to be a strongly seasonal disease," it said in a statement.

Modelling studies anticipate that transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 disease, "may become seasonal over time."

Covid reinfection rare, more common over 65: study

Surviving Covid-19 protects most people against reinfection for at least six months, but elderly patients are more likely to be laid low by the virus a second time, researchers have reported.

An assessment of reinfection rates in Denmark last year showed that just over half a percent of people who tested positive for Covid during the first wave from March to May did so again during the second wave, from September to December.

Among these, the researchers found that initial infection with Covid-19 was likely to bestow 80 percent protection from reinfection among under-65s, but that dropped to just 47 percent in older people.

"We did not identify anything to indicate that protection against reinfection declines within six months of having Covid-19," said Daniela Michlmayr, a researcher at the Staten Serum Institute in Denmark and co-author of a study in The Lancet.

Turkey to receive 4.5M doses of BioNTech vaccine

Turkey’s health minister has said that 4.5 million doses of the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in the country this month.

Speaking after a meeting of the country’s Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, Fahrettin Koca said the first 58,000 doses of the vaccine, which will be used in tests, have arrived in Turkey.

Koca said that “4.5 million more doses will arrive this month to be administered. Tests of the vaccine will be completed till then.”

He added that people aged between 60-65 yeas will begin vaccinations vaccinated next week.

Greece records highest daily number of cases

Greece has registered 3,465 new coronavirus infections during the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily figure since November 12, when it had recorded 3,316 cases.

The nationwide tally of cases now stands at 227,247 since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

Of 3,465 cases, 1,701 were detected in Attica region.

Fifty-six new deaths were confirmed, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 7,252.

China reports 6 new cases

China has reported six new mainland Covid-19 cases on March 17, up from four cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from 15 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,066, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Brazil sets record 90,000 cases

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has said he was happy that supporters have been staging anti-social distancing protests, on the same day as the country registered more than 90,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time.

The infections record came one day after Brazil posted a separate record for deaths related to the virus, more than 2,800 in one day.

"Logically, I was happy," Bolsonaro said of the protests in remarks broadcast on social media. "They show that the people are alive ... we want our freedom, we want the world to respect our constitution."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies