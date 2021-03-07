Fast News

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.6M people and infected over 117M worldwide. Here're the latest developments for March 8:

Illustrative: Workers unload a shipment of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP)

March 8, 2021:

EU regulator urges caution on Sputnik vaccine

A senior European Medicines Agency (EMA) official urged European Union members on Sunday to refrain from granting national approvals for Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V while the agency reviews its safety and effectiveness.

"We need documents that we can review. We also don't at the moment have data...about vaccinated people. It is unknown. That's why I would urgently advise against giving a national emergency authorisation," EMA managing board head Christa Wirthumer-Hoche told a talk show on Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - and EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it.

Wirthumer-Hoche said EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) would hold an extraordinary meeting on March 11 to review Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for use in the EU.

Homeless eligible for vaccines in Michigan

People who are homeless will be eligible for vaccines in Michigan.

Health officials say it’s a critical step in curbing infections and making sure vulnerable populations have access.

The news comes as infection rates are dropping and vaccine campaigns are ramping up.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced the further loosening of the state’s coronavirus restrictions, easing capacity limits in restaurants and other businesses while also allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Mexico's death toll rises to over 190,000

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 2,734 new confirmed cases in the country and 247 additional fatalities, bringing the total tally to 2,128,600 infections and 190,604 deaths.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people and deaths in Mexico is likely significantly higher than the official count because of a lack of wide-scale testing.

France donates 15,000 vaccine doses to Slovakia

Slovakia, a country suffering the world's highest mortality rate, has received a donation of 15,000 vaccine doses from France, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said.

Matovic described the Oxford-AstraZeneca doses as a "very kind and useful gift" and a "great gesture of friendship", at a news conference with French Ambassador Christophe Leonzi, local press agency TASR reported.

Speaking in Bojnice, western Slovakia, the premier added that France had supported the idea of the European Union urgently sending 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Slovakia.

An EU nation of 5.4 million people, Slovakia has registered an average of 24.09 deaths per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days -- the highest rate in the world.

Thousands attend anti-vaccination protest in Romania

Around 3,000 anti-vaccination protesters from across Romania converged outside the parliament building in Bucharest as authorities announced new restrictions.

It has been less than six weeks since restrictions were relaxed in Bucharest, but rising infections have prompted authorities to reimpose tighter restrictions for a 14-day period effective as of Monday.

The restrictions will see bars, restaurants, theatres, gambling venues, and cafes close indoor spaces as the capital’s infection rate rose above three cases per 1,000 inhabitants over a 14-day rolling period, effectively entering a “red scenario,” which the authorities use as a threshold to manage both restrictions and the spread of the virus.

Many protestors brandished Romanian flags and chanted “freedom” and “down with the mask.” A large placard read: “Say no to forced vaccination.”

