Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.5 million people and infected over 217 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for August 31:

In this July 13, 2021 file photo, a medic prepares to treat a patient with coronavirus at the City hospital No. 52 for coronavirus patients in Moscow, Russia. (AP)

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Russia reports 795 deaths from Covid-19

Russia reports 795 additional Covid-19 fatalities and 17,813 new cases in 24 hours, according to the official data

Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as cases surge

Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, after Canberra agreed a swap deal in a bid to curtail surging infections.

The agreement, which will see Australia return the same amount of Pfizer vaccine doses to Singapore in December, will allow Canberra to accelerate its vaccination programme as daily cases near record levels for the country.

New Zealand cases drop for second day amid lockdowns

New Zealand's government reported that new virus cases fell for a second day, down to 49, amid the tight lockdown the country undertook during the latest outbreak this month.

Except for a small number of cases in February, New Zealand was mainly virus-free for months, until an outbreak of the Delta variant imported from Australia prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order a snap nationwide lockdown on August 17.

South Korean vaccine in late-stage test

South Korea's SK Bioscience and Britain's GSK said the drugmakers had begun a late-stage trial of their vaccine candidate against AstraZeneca's approved shot, the second study of its kind globally.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will take the place of a dummy shot in the trial, which will enrol about 4,000 candidates worldwide. It will test SK's candidate, GBP510, in combination with GSK's vaccine booster after positive early-stage data and a green light from South Korea earlier this month.

Third wave of coronavirus hits war-weary Yemen

Yemen has seen a surge in the number of infections across government-held areas this month, amid a collapsed health system in the war-torn country.

Yemeni health authorities reported 80 deaths and 643 virus cases since the beginning of August. The provinces of Aden, Taiz, Hadhramaut and Marib recorded the highest number of infections.

The surge in infections has prompted the Health Ministry of the internationally recognised government to announce that Yemen has entered a third wave of the pandemic.

Mexico adds more than 5,000 new Covid cases

Mexico reported 5,564 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 as well as 326 more deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,341,264 and the death toll to 258,491, according to health ministry data.

Germany logs 5,750 cases

Germany reports 5,750 Covid-19 virus cases, bringing the total over 3,94M infections as the death toll rises by 60 into 92,200 fatalities, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Australia's Victoria state reports 76 cases

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported 76 new locally acquired virus cases in the 24-hour period to Monday evening, health officials said.

That was up marginally from 73 cases reported the previous day. Victoria Health said 45 of the new cases were linked to known cases and outbreaks. Some 50,848 coronavirus test results were received and 32,162 vaccines given.

Brazil adds 10,466 more cases

Brazil recorded 10,466 new confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, along with 266 deaths from the virus, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 579,574, according to ministry data.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies