Covid-19 has infected over 190 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for July 18:

A pharmacist pushes empty vials of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, Covid-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium, April 30, 2021 (AP)

Sunday, July 18:

EU says vaccine rate higher than in US

European Union leaders have celebrated their coronavirus vaccination programme reaching a higher proportion of its people than in the US, which had outpaced the bloc for months.

"We promised it and it's done. The EU this week overtook the US as the continent with the most first doses in the world," Commissioner Thierry Breton wrote on Twitter.

Citing statistics website Our World in Data, France's Europe minister Clement Beaune wrote that the EU had now given 55.5 percent of people a first dose, compared with 55.4 across the Atlantic.

Mexico's coronavirus deaths, cases surge

Mexico's health ministry has reported 12,631 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 225 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,654,699 infections and 236,240 deaths.

The number of daily new infections has surged this past week to levels not seen since February.

Brazil registers 868 new deaths

Brazil registered 868 new Covid-19 deaths and 34,339 additional cases, according to data released by the country's Health Ministry.

Brazil has now registered a total of 541,266 coronavirus deaths and 19,342,448 total confirmed cases.

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive

A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village.

The staff member – who had two negative PCR tests before departure and had no symptoms – is now in isolation along with several close contacts from the plane, team officials said in a statement. They did not name the staff member.

"Within two hours we implemented an action plan and we prepared individual rooms for all athletes and members of the escort from the plane who arrived in the village," Martin Doktor, sports director of the Czech Olympic Committee said.

"In any case, the training activities and plans of the athletes are not limited in any way."

Senegal's bus operator suspends intercity services

Senegal's national bus operator has announced that it will suspend intercity transport due to a recent surge in Covid-19 infections in the West African country.

Bus routes between cities will stop running from Sunday, operator Dakar Dem Dikk said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies