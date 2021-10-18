Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 241M people and killed nearly 4.9M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 18.

This file photo taken on May 8, 2021 shows vials of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Paris. (AFP)

Monday, October 18, 2021

EU says exports of vaccines now top 1 billion mark

The European Union’s top official has said that the bloc has now exported over 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the rest of the world.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the vaccines have been sent to over 150 nations, making the 27-member bloc the largest exporter of the vaccines in the world.

The EU has said that ramping up Covid-19 vaccinations around the world is the bloc’s No. 1 priority right now and already last month made a commitment to send 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa and other low-income nations.

Valneva reports 'positive' Covid vaccine results

Franco-Austrian biotech lab Valneva has announced positive results from clinical trials of its Covid vaccine candidate, a month after the UK government terminated a supply deal with the company.

Britain had ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine for 2021-2022 - the only order so far for Valneva, which has a production facility in Scotland. The French government has said that the European Union was still in negotiations to buy the vaccine.

Valvena said its Phase 3 trial, conducted among 4,012 adults in Britain, showed "positive" results for the vaccine, providing more neutralising antibodies than the shot made by British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

Russia reports 998 fatalities

Russia has reported 998 additional Covid-19 deaths and 34,325 fresh infection over the past one day, according to official data.

Egypt to require virus vaccinations for civil servants

Egypt's government will soon require public servants to have a vaccination certificate or show a weekly negative Covid-19 test before entering their workplaces.

The government announced the new measures late Sunday. It said the requirements will be applied starting November 15.

The measures also require public to show proof of vaccination to enter government buildings starting December 1, according to a government statement.

The idea is to encourage people to get vaccinations, as the country of over 100 million people suffers through a fourth wave of the pandemic .

Sydney eases more restrictions as vaccinations pass key milestone

Thousands of children returned to Sydney's schools after nearly four months of home learning as Australia's largest city eased more restrictions just a week after lifting its lockdown amid a surge in vaccination levels.

A faster-than-expected vaccine uptake brought forward further lifting of restrictions by several days as New South Wales (NSW), home to Sydney, topped the 80 percent double-dose immunisation rate over the weekend in people above 16. Authorities had pledged to begin easing curbs as rates reached 70 percent, 80 percent and 90 percent.

China reports 24 new cases

China reported 24 new confirmed cases, up from 20 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday.

Two local cases were found in the northwestern city of Xian, while the rest of the infections were imported from abroad, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 9 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 13 in the day earlier.

Brazil registers 130 more deaths

Brazil recorded 5,738 new cases of virus in the past 24 hours, along with 130 deaths from the virus, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 603,282, according to ministry data.

Egypt will impose restrictions on public employees after Nov 15

Egypt will mandate that public sector employees must either be vaccinated against the virus or take a weekly virus test to be allowed to work in government buildings after November 15, a cabinet statement said.

A government meeting also agreed to allocate one billion pounds ($64 million) to address spending requirements related to the coronavirus crisis.

