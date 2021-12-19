Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 274M people and killed over 5.3M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Sunday, December 19, 2021

Germany tightens travel restrictions on UK

Germany is tightening travel restrictions for people coming from Britain in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant there.

The country’s national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, added Britain to its list of “virus variant areas” late Saturday.

This means anyone traveling from the UK to Germany must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

The new restrictions, which will go into effect at midnight Sunday, come as the UK reports a record high number of new coronavirus infections. On Saturday, the country saw 90,418 new cases.

The UK joins eight African countries, including South Africa, on Germany’s list of “virus variant areas.”

The Robert Koch Institute’s announcement comes in the wake of tightened restrictions for other countries across Europe as the continent faces a fourth wave of infections.

Starting Sunday, France and Denmark are considered “high risk areas,” meaning those who are not vaccinated or recovered from the virus must quarantine for 10 days.

Dozens of countries, including nearly all of Germany’s direct neighbors, have now been added to this category.

Italy eyes new measures amid Omicron worries



Italy's government is considering new measures to avoid a surge in Covid infections during the holiday period, local newspapers reported, amid worries over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

After holding a meeting with ministers on December 23, Prime Minister Mario Draghi could impose an obligation on the vaccinated to show a negative test to access crowded places, including discos and stadiums, daily Corriere della Sera reported.

Under current rules, people who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from the disease have free access to indoor seating at bars and restaurants, museums, cinemas, clubs and sporting events.

Australia undaunted by mounting cases

Australian officials said there was no need to clamp down on Christmas festivities even as new infections climbed in Sydney, with the country's high vaccination rate helping keep people out of hospital.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said he was confident Australia would not need to follow the Netherlands, which has reimposed a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period to curb the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

"We're going into summer, we have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and a very different set of circumstances. So we don't see that's a likely situation in Australia," Hunt told reporters in a televised media conference.

Russia reports 1,023 deaths

Russia has reported 1,023 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is effective against the Omicron variant.

"By the way, as we can say from today's perspective, our Sputnik V vaccine is doing a great job against the Omicron variant, maybe even better than other vaccines used worldwide. By the end of the week, our researchers will present a final assessment about it."

CNN closes its offices due to Covid

One of the US's biggest media corporations, Cable News Network (CNN), shut down its offices due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the media outlet took the decision for "nonessential employees" as Omicron cases are rapidly spreading across the country.

The cable network employees were allowed to work from the office on a voluntary basis before the cases began rising, WSJ said.

Germany puts UK on list of high-risk countries

Germany's health authority announced that the UK had been added to its list of Covid high-risk countries, which will mean tighter travel restrictions.

The decision is a response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which forced London's mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a "major incident" on Saturday in the UK capital.

The change, which takes effect on Sunday at midnight, means arrivals from the UK will have to observe a two-week quarantine regardless of whether they are vaccinated, said the country's health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Netherlands announces 4-week lockdown

The Netherlands announced a four-week lockdown starting Sunday amid concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Speaking at a news conference, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his country will go into a lockdown until at least Jan. 14 in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

All schools will remain closed until Jan. 9. No events will be allowed until the lockdown ends.

Places, where basic needs are provided, will be open between 05.00 a.m. and 08.00 p.m., while football games continue to be played without fans.

WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and Covid-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization.

Omicron's “substantial growth advantage” over the Delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, the UN health agency said.

WHO noted that Omicron is spreading rapidly even in countries with high vaccination rates or where a significant proportion of the population has recovered from Covid-19.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies