The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 987,000 people and infected more than 32.3 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 25:

Capped vials are being pictured during filling and packaging tests for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, on a high-performance aseptic vial filling line on September 11, 2020 at the Italian biologics’ manufacturing facility of multinational corporation Catalent in Anagni, southeast of Rome. (AFP)

Friday, September 25, 2020

AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in low-cost EU vaccine deal

European governments will pay claims above an agreed limit against AstraZeneca over side-effects from its potential Covid-19 vaccine, under different terms to a deal struck with Sanofi.

AstraZeneca has secured the European Union's backing in a confidential agreement which reflects the lower price sought by the British drugmaker, an EU official said.

"If a company asks for a higher price we don't give the same conditions," said the official, who was involved in the talks but declined to be identified as the contracts are confidential.

Unexpected side-effects after a drug has regulatory approval are rare, but the speed at which a Covid-19 vaccine is being pursued increases the risks of unforeseen conditions.

The deal with AstraZeneca, which shifts some of the risks involved in the roll-out of a vaccine to taxpayers, was struck in August and its liability clauses have not previously been reported.

Under the deal, AstraZeneca would only pay legal costs up to a certain threshold, the official said, declining to elaborate on how the costs would be shared with individual European governments or the cap.

The financial shield would cover both legal costs and potential compensation, which is rarer but potentially a much bigger outlay in the event of something going wrong.

In return for the higher price paid for its vaccine, French drugmaker Sanofi, which is working with GlaxoSmithKline as a partner, did not get any liability waiver.

Spokespeople for AstraZeneca, Sanofi and the European Commission declined to comment on the specifics of the deals.

Mainland China reports 8 cases

Mainland China reported eight new coronavirus cases, compared with seven cases disclosed a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed virus patients, fell to 18 from 20 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed infections in mainland China now stands at 85,322, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

Rio postpones world-famous carnival

Rio de Janeiro's world-famous carnival became the latest casualty of the virus as officials announced they were indefinitely postponing the February 2021 celebration, with Brazil still reeling from the virus.

"We came to the conclusion that the event had to be postponed. We just can't do it in February. The samba schools won't have the time or financial and organisational resources to be ready for February," Jorge Castanheira, the president of the group that organises the event, the Independent League of Rio de Janeiro Samba Schools (LIESA), told journalists.

Oil steady as market eyes virus hit to demand

Oil prices were little changed but on track for a weekly fall on concerns that a global resurgence of infections will constrain fuel demand, while the likely return of exports from Libya will add to supply.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 2 cents at $41.92 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was 3 cents firmer at $40.34.

Brent is heading for a drop of nearly 3 percent this week, while US crude is on track for a decline of almost 2 percent. Both benchmarks are also on track for a monthly decline, which would be the first for Brent in six months.

Mexico's deaths exceed 75,000

Mexico's confirmed virus cases rose to 715,457, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a reported death toll of 75,439.

Authorities reported 5,408 new cases along with 490 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Australia's Victoria reports 14 cases

Australia's virus hot spot of Victoria reported eight deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and 14 new infections as the state looks set to ease some tough restrictions during the weekend.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, a day earlier reported two deaths from the virus and 12 new cases.

The two-week average of new infections in the city of Melbourne dropped below 26, well below the 30-50 level which the state has set as a precondition to ease curbs.

