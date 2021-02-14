Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.4 million people and infected more than 109 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for February 14:

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre inside the Blackburn Cathedral, in Blackburn, Britain,on January 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, February 14, 2021

EU to swiftly approve vaccines adapted to combat mutations

The European Union will fast track approvals of virus vaccines adapted to combat mutations, the bloc's Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides says in a newspaper interview.

"We have now decided that a vaccine that has been improved by the manufacturer on the basis of the previous vaccine to combat new mutations no longer has to go through the entire approval process," she told Bavaria's Augsburger Allgemeine.

"So it will be faster to have suitable vaccines available without compromising on safety."

The European Commission has come under fire from EU member states over delays to deliveries of vaccines which has seen the bloc lag behind countries such as Britain, a former member, and the United States.

Saudi Arabia extends restrictions

Saudi Arabia has extended by 20 days restrictions on entertainment activities, gatherings, and dine-in restaurant services to curb the spread.

The announcement extends a set of measures brought in ten days ago.

The restrictions, which come into effect from 10pm (1900GMT) local time on Sunday evening, could be extended again, interior ministry said.

Germany tightens borders to keep variants at bay

Germany on Sunday implemented more measures to keep coronavirus variants at bay, banning travel from Czech border regions and Austria's Tyrol after a troubling surge in contagious mutations.

A thousand police officers have been mobilised to ensure strict border controls and state-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn suspended services to and from the affected areas.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced Thursday that the states of Bavaria and Saxony had asked the government "to class Tyrol and border regions of the Czech Republic as virus mutation areas, and to implement border controls," and that Chancellor Angela Merkel had agreed to do so from Sunday.

Germany in late January banned most travellers from countries classed as so-called mutation areas or places hardest hit by new, more contagious coronavirus variants. These include Britain, South Africa, Brazil and Portugal.

Only a handful of exceptions are allowed to enter Germany from these countries, including returning Germans and essential workers such as doctors. Trade links will also be maintained.

The number of confirmed virus cases in the country increased by 6,114 to 2,334,561.

The reported death toll rose by 218 to 64,960, the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

New Zealand reports fresh community outbreak

In a significant setback to New Zealand’s efforts to keep the virus from spreading in the community, three people from one family have tested positive with the source of the infections unknown, health officials announced Sunday.

New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins described the cases of the mother, father and daughter as new and active.

He told reporters the mother works at an airline catering company, and officials are investigating whether there is a link with returning passengers who are infected.

He said scientists are carrying out genome sequencing to see whether the cases are of the more transmissible variants, and also to see whether they match with any infected passengers.

Britain offers Covid shots to more people

Britain will begin giving Covid-19 shots to those aged 65 and over on Monday as it closes in on its target to offer vaccines to 15 million people in priority groups including the elderly and frontline healthcare workers.

The government set Monday as the deadline to deliver a first vaccine dose to everyone in its top four priority segments, including all those aged 70 and over, a goal it looks likely to reach.

According to the latest official figures, 14.56 million people have received a shot, allowing health officials to expand the programme to those aged 65 to 69, and to other clinically vulnerable people.

The National Health Service (NHS) said about 1 million people had already received invitations.

Britain, which has recorded more than 120,000 deaths from Covid-19, was the first Western country to begin mass vaccinations in December, and is ahead of other Europea n countries in rolling out the shots.

Brazil reports 44,299 new cases, 1,043 deaths

Brazil has recorded 44,299 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 1,043 more deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 9.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 238,532, according to ministry data.

Mexico's death toll rises to 173,771

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,214 new deaths in the country, bringing the total death toll to 173,771.

First batch of Sputnik V vaccine lands in Venezuela

Venezuela has received its first shipment of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The batch of 100,000 doses of the vaccine arrived at the Maiquetia International Airport, north of Caracas.

"This is going to have an impact on national life and our health system, both public and private," said Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

President Nicolas Maduro said last week health workers will be the first to receive the jab.

He also has repeatedly said that the country would be ready to start a massive vaccination campaign as of April.

The country of 30 million residents has taken part in the Sputnik V vaccine trials since October and signed a contract with Russia in December for 10 million doses.

The Venezuelan government has not provided financial details of the agreement.

Venezuela has reported 132,259 Covid-19 cases and 1,267 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

China fires back at Washington after it raises concerns about WHO report

The US damaged multilateral cooperation with the World Health Organization in recent years, and should not be "pointing fingers" at China and other countries that supported the WHO during the pandemic, the Chinese Embassy said.

A spokesperson for the embassy, responding to a statement from US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said China welcomed Washington's decision to reengage with the WHO, but it should hold itself to the "highest standards" instead of taking aim at other countries.

Sullivan on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the outbreak, citing "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the WHO's investigation into the origins of the virus were communicated.

WHO experts want 'more data' from China on possible early cases

WHO experts have voiced frustration at lacking access to raw data while in China probing the pandemic's origins, saying more was needed to detect possible early cases.

"We want more data. We have asked for more data," Peter Ben Embarek, who headed WHO's expert mission to Wuhan, told AFP in an interview.

"There is a mix of frustration but also a mix of realistic expectations in terms of what is feasible under which time frame," he said, adding he hoped the requested data would be made available going forward.

The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.

Experts believe the disease – which has killed nearly 2.4 million people worldwide – originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal.

But while the virus was first discovered in Wuhan in December 2019, it remains unclear if that is when and where the outbreak actually began.

The expert team determined that there were no signs of large clusters in Wuhan or elsewhere prior to December that year, but did not rule out sporadic cases spreading before that.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies