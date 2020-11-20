Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 57.2 million people and killed over 1.36 million. Here are the updates for November 20:

Syringes are seen in front of displayed BioNTech and Pfizer logos in this illustration taken on November 10, 2020. (Reuters)

November 20, 2020

EU willing to approve two Covid-19 vaccines this year

The EU could approve two coronavirus vaccines being tested by Pfizer-BioNTech and by Moderna before the end of next month

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the European Medicines Agency could give "conditional marketing authorisation... as early as the second half of December if all proceeds now without any problem."

Working together, US giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech have developed a vaccine the firms say has had successful clinical trials and have sent data to the EMA.

US biotech company Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 95 percent effective.

The EU has contracts to reserve hundreds of millions of doses of future vaccines with BioNTech, Purevac, AstraZeneca and Sanofi if they can be brought to market.

US reports 2,200 deaths in last 24 hours

The United States has registered more than 2,200 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, a record high since May as the pandemic surges across the country.

The number of cases at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Friday) was 11,698,661 with 252,419 deaths, meaning 200,146 new infections and 2,239 more deaths in 24 hours.

US authorities have urged Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week as virus cases soar.

California announced a night-time curfew aimed at curbing the pandemic.

Mexico becomes fourth country to hit 100,000 deaths

Mexico has passed the 100,000 mark in Covid-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country – behind the United States, Brazil and India – to do so.

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, announced that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed deaths.

The country currently has a total of 1,015,071 confirmed cases.

Brazil will not exempt vaccine makers from liability

Brazil does not intend to draw up legislation that would exempt makers of vaccines from liability, the country's deputy health minister Elcio Franco has said.

Franco said meetings held this week in Brasilia with vaccine developers should lead to non-binding memorandums of understanding on possible future purchases of vaccines.

He said the prices and target populations will be factors in deciding any purchase.

South Australia to lift lock-down early

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall says the region will lift its planned six-day lock-down earlier than expected, even after police were misled during contract tracing.

Police said the region would not have gone into lock-down if one virus contact did not lie and cause a "devastating impact" on the community.

Marshall said the restriction will be lifted at midnight on Saturday.

Mainland China reports 17 new cases vs 12 a day earlier

Mainland China has reported 17 new virus cases on November 19, up from 12 a day earlier, the country's health authority said.

The National Health Commission said all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, also rose to 14 from 10 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus infections to date in Mainland China stands at 86,398 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

WHO advises against Gilead’s remdesivir for all hospitalised patients

The anti-viral drug remdesivir should not be used to treat Covid-19 patients no matter how severe their illness as it has "no important effect" on survival chances, the World Health Organization has said.

Scratching one of the few treatments that had shown some initial promise in severe patients, a WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) of international experts said there was "no evidence based on currently available data that it does improve patient-important outcomes."

The United States, the European Union and other countries have granted temporary approval for the use of remdesivir after initial research showed it may shorten recovery time in some patients.