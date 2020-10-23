Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected almost 42 million people and claimed over a million lives. Here are updates for October 23:

People wear face protecting masks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, downtown Munich, Germany, October 22, 2020. (AFP)

Friday, October 23, 2020

Europe reports 200,000 daily cases for the first time

Europe's reported cases have more than doubled in 10 days, crossing 200,000 daily infections for the first time, according to a Reuters tally, with many Southern European countries reporting their highest single-day cases this week.

Europe reported 100,000 daily cases for the first time on October 12.

Europe has so far reported about 7.8 million total coronavirus cases and about 247,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

European countries Italy, Austria, Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia reported their highest single-day coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Europe as a region is reporting more daily cases than India, Brazil and the United States combined. The increase is partly explained by far more testing than was done in the first wave of the pandemic.

According to a Reuters tally, Wednesday saw the highest total of infections reported in a single day across the world, at 422,835.

As of now, Europe accounts for nearly 19 percent of global cases and about 22 percent of global deaths, according to Reuters tally.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 11,242

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 11,242 to 403,291, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 49 to 9,954, the tally showed.

Slovakia imposes partial curfew

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said the EU member would impose a partial curfew to battle a huge uptick in coronavirus cases.

During the rest of the day, Slovaks will only be permitted to leave the house for medical visits, errands, work, grocery-shopping, walks in nature or with pets and a few other exceptions.

But no-one will be required to show a document to prove why they are out and about, Interior Minister Roman Mikulec said.

In several high-risk districts, residents will need a negative coronavirus test to leave the house during the day.

The curfew will apply until November 1 but may be extended.

The country of 5.4 million people has reported more than 35,000 confirmed infections, including 1,728 new cases on Thursday.

Philippines cancels 'Black Nazarene' parade as pandemic lingers

The Philippine capital Manila cancelled an annual procession of a centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ that draws millions of Roman Catholic devotees as the coronavirus pandemic continues to afflict the country.

The Philippines, renowned for its colourful religious rituals, has the second-highest number of novel coronavirus infections and deaths in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.

The procession, a tradition in the former Spanish colony that goes back more than two centuries, usually lasts more than 20 hours.

Manila, the country's hotspot, is under partial quarantine restrictions until the end of October, with mass gatherings banned and social distancing measures imposed on public transport.

Cemeteries and columbaria have been ordered to close to prevent crowding during the All Saints' and All Souls' Day holidays starting in late October, while seating capacity in churches is currently capped at 30 percent.

The respiratory virus has infected 363,888 people and killed 6,783 in the Philippines.

Australia to lift cap on citizens returning as thousands left stranded

Australia will slightly lift the cap on the number of citizens and permanent residents allowed to return each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as local Covid-19 cases slow to single digits.

Australia has since July capped the number of locals allowed to return home each week in an attempt to reduce the threat of spreading Covid-19 once they enter a mandatory 14-day quarantine in hotels.

Morrison said the current cap will rise to 5,865 people in November, an increase of 290, after Western Australia and Queensland states said they would accommodate more locals.

The increase comes amid heightened pressure on Morrison's government to help some 26,000 Australians that registered their intention to come home.

Peru rejects AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine purchase deal

The Peruvian government said that it refused to sign a coronavirus vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca PLC because it did not provide sufficient data from its studies and offered minimal amounts of inoculations.

Prime Minister Walter Martos said in a news conference that the government had asked AstraZeneca for data from its vaccine studies, but that the firm had not sent the information.

Brazil said Wednesday that a volunteer died in a clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, but added that laboratory testing would continue.

Despite a slowdown in the number of new infections in Peru, a second wave of the pandemic in the country is possible, Martos said. AstraZeneca planned to conduct trials in Peru.

The rate of infections and deaths from Covid-19 in Peru has been slowing since September.

As of Tuesday, Covid-19 cases in Peru totaled 876,885, with 33,937 deaths.

South Korean cases rise in hospitals, nursing homes

South Korea recorded its highest increase in cases in more than 40 days as more infections were reported at hospitals and nursing homes.

A nursing home in Namyangju, east of Seoul, was put under isolation after more than 30 workers and residents tested positive. Around 120 infections have been linked to a hospital in nearby Gwangju.

The 155 new cases announced by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the national caseload to 25,698, including 455 deaths.

The agency said 138 of the new cases were local transmissions, most of them reported from the greater capital area.

At least 17 of the new cases were tied to international arrivals, including passengers coming from France, Kuwait, Nepal, Bangladesh and Japan.

The steady spread of the virus has caused concern in a country that eased its social distancing restrictions just last week to cope with a weak economy. High-risk businesses such as nightclubs and karaoke bars have reopened while fans returned to the stands in professional sports.

Spared by Covid-19, Seychelles suffers dearth of tourists

The Seychelles, with its idyllic white beaches and luxury resorts, has had only 149 cases, but the global crisis caused by the pandemic has ravaged its vital tourism industry.

The Indian Ocean island nation, famed as a honeymoon destination, took swift action against the virus in March, banning cruise ships and international flights and implementing a lockdown.

But even though the archipelago re-opened to tourists on August 1, the global downswing in travel and devastation wrought by the virus in major tourist-providing countries in Europe and elsewhere, has led to little improvement.

Most tourists to the Seychelles, a high-end destination, come from Europe which is facing a second wave of the virus, prompting new curfews, lockdowns and movement restrictions.

Only travellers from a select list of countries are allowed to enter, with a Covid-19 certificate of less than 72 hours.

However since October 1, travellers from hard-hit countries like France, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, must now have a test less than 46 hours old, and must spend five days with restricted movement in a government-approved hotel.

Mexico reports 479 more deaths, total reaches 87,894

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,612 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 479 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 874,171 and the death toll to 87,894.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports 18 new cases

China has reported 18 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for October 22, compared with 14 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

All 18 of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 11 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 25 a day earlier.

As of October 22, mainland China had 85,747 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Brazil reports 33,862 new coronavirus cases, 497 deaths

Brazil has recorded 33,862 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 497 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 5.3 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 155,900, according to ministry data.

FDA approves remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to treat Covid-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalisation.

The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days – from 15 days to 10 on average – in a large study led by the US National Institutes of Health.

It had been authorised for use on an emergency basis since spring, and now has become the first drug to win full US approval for treating Covid-19.

Gilead says Veklury is approved for people at least 12 years old and weighing at least 40 kilograms who need hospitalisation for their coronavirus infection.

It works by inhibiting a substance the virus uses to make copies of itself.

UK boosts business aid to ease virus impact

UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is increasing subsidies for bars, pubs and restaurants hammered by strict new measures to slow the spread of Covid-19, amid criticism that the government has failed to protect small businesses and workers from the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

The new funding, which could cost 13 billion pounds ($17 billion) over the next six months, is aimed at businesses that are struggling to attract customers because of restrictions on social interactions, even if the government doesn't order them to close.

It comes just a month after Sunak unveiled his “job protection" plan, which business owners said was so inadequate that it gave them an incentive to lay off workers rather than keep them on the payroll.

Britain is facing Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 44,000 confirmed deaths. While the pandemic eased during the summer months, infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths are now rising across the country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies