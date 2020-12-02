Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 64.77 million people and cut more than 1.49 million lives short. Here are the developments for December 3:

Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing in this file photo poses for a portrait in his office at his home in Paris, December 6, 2011. (Reuters)

Thursday, December 3, 2020

France's Giscard dies from Covid-19 complications

Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing has died from complications linked to Covid-19, his foundation said.

"In accordance with his wishes, his funeral will take place in the strictest family intimacy," the Foundation Valery Giscard d'Estaing said on Wednesday.

Giscard was admitted to hospital in September with respiratory problems. He recovered but was re-admitted in mid-November. He was 94.

Germany to extend restrictions until January 10

Germany will extend restrictive measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus until Jan. 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said after talks state leaders.

"The states will extend their measures from December 20 until January 10," said Merkel on Wednesday.

"In principle things will remain as they are."

Brazil surpasses 174,500 deaths

Brazil has reported 49,863 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 698 new deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 6,436,650 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 174,515, according to ministry data issued on Wednesday.

Brazil has the world's second deadliest outbreak behind only the United States.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies