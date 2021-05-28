Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 3.52 million people and infected over 169.5 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for May 28:

A woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a drive-in vaccination kiosk in Ahmedabad, India, May 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, May 28

Japan to extend virus emergency until month before Olympics

Japan will extend a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas until just a month before the Olympics, in a move that is likely to fuel concerns over whether the Games can be held safely.

Tokyo and nine other parts of the country are currently under emergency orders which mostly involve closing bars and restaurants early and banning them from selling alcohol.

The emergency was supposed to expire at the end of May in most places, but the government now says it needs more time to control a fourth wave of infections.

Mexico sees glimmer of light at end of Covid tunnel

A steady decline in coronavirus cases and rising levels of immunity from vaccination or infection suggest that the worst of the pandemic may be over for hard-hit Mexico, experts say.

The improvement has led to a gradual loosening of lockdown measures, paving the way for children to go back to classrooms and spectators to return to sports stadiums and wrestling tournaments.

Taiwan reports another rise in domestic virus cases

Taiwan reported 555 new domestic Covid-19 cases, including 258 cases added to the totals for recent days as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

Thailand's FDA approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use

Thailand's food and drug regulator approved for emergency use the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm, a senior official said.

"The FDA has approved the Sinopharm vaccine," senior health official Paisan Dankhum told a news conference, making it the fifth vaccine Thailand has approved.

India posts lowest daily rise in virus cases in over a month

India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, for its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,660.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.56 million, with the death toll at 318,895, health ministry data show.

Olympic coronavirus guidelines to be set for each event, official says

Olympic coronavirus guidelines are being drawn up for each separate sports competition, a Tokyo 2020 senior official said at a briefing held.

Olympic organisers have released coronavirus prevention measures, which have been criticised by some critics as insufficient.

The once-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 23, even as concerns mount that holding the sporting event amid a pandemic would lead to an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 7,380 -RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 7,380 to 3,669,870, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 192 to 88,187, the tally showed.

China reports 7 new virus cases vs 19 a day earlier

China reported 7 new virus cases on the mainland for May 27, down from 19 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 26 from 22 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in mainland China now stands at 91,045, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Brazil reports 67,467 new cases, 2,245 deaths

Brazil has recorded 67,467additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,245 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 16.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 456,674, according to ministry data.

California giving $116M to people who get virus shots

California is giving away the country's largest pot of vaccine prize money — $116.5 million — in an attempt to get millions more inoculated before the most populous state fully reopens next month.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the prizes, which include $1.5 million each for 10 Californians, the largest single award offered in any state.

The goal is to motivate roughly 12 million people who are eligible but not yet vaccinated, though the more than 20 million Californians already partially or fully vaccinated also are in the running for the most valuable prizes.

The state will give $50 gift cards either for general use or for specific grocery stores to the next 2 million people who get shots, including those at the school where Newsom spoke.

The state fully reopens businesses and relaxes social distancing and masking rules on June 15.

On the same day, a drawing will be held to award 10 vaccinated people the top prize. Another 30 people will win $50,000 each, with those drawings starting June 4.

Anyone 12 and older who has received at least one shot will be eligible.

Japan considering providing AstraZeneca's vaccine to Taiwan

The Japanese government is considering providing part of the national supply of Covid-19 vaccines secured from AstraZeneca PLC to Taiwan, Japan's Sankei newspaper has reported, citing government and ruling party sources.

Japan approved AstraZeneca's vaccine last week and has contracted to buy 120 million doses. But there are no immediate plans to use the shots in the country, amid lingering concerns raised internationally over blood clots.

AstraZeneca's local partner Daiich i Sankyo Co started bottling the vaccine in March and the stockpile is currently estimated at around 30 million doses which will expire by September if not used.

The amount is set to increase as AstraZeneca added Nipro Corp this week as its third local partner to conduct filling and packaging of the vaccine.

Mexico reports 3,050 new cases, 429 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,050 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 429 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,405,772 infections and 222,661 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Meanwhile, Mexico's health regulator COFEPRIS has granted emergency use authorisation to Johnson &Johnson's vaccine against Covid-19, Deputy HealthMinister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday.

"This authorisation for emergency use certifies that the vaccine meets the quality, safety and efficacy requirements necessary to be applied," COFEPRIS said in a separate statement.

Cases in Australia's Victoria fall on first day of lockdown

Australia's Victoria state has reported four new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak in state capital Melbourne.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, entered into the lockdown on Thursday night, due to run until June 3, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business.

Argentina posts record rise in daily cases

Argentina has posted a record one-day number of new Covid-19 cases of 41,080, amid a second wave of infections that has made the country one of the hardest hit in the world, pushing the local health care system to its limit.

The nation of 45 million inhabitants has so far registered a total 3,663,215 cases and 76,135 deaths, according to official data, making it one of the countries with the most deaths per capita along with neighbors Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil.

Argentina began a strict lockdown for nine days on Saturday to get the virus under control.

But the rollout of its vaccination program has been slower than promised by the center-left government of President Alberto Fernandez.

Current lockdown measures include a suspension of in-person school classes, a nightly curfew and take-out-only restaurant service.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies