The global coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 41.8 million people and claimed over 1.1 million lives. Here are updates for October 23:

FILE PHOTO: An ampule of Gilead Sciences Covid-19 antiviral drug remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, October 23, 2020

Europe reports 200,000 daily cases for the first time

Europe's reported coronavirus cases have more than doubled in 10 days, crossing 200,000 daily infections for the first time, according to a Reuters tally, with many Southern European countries reporting their highest single-day cases this week.

Europe reported 100,000 daily cases for the first time on October 12.

Europe has so far reported about 7.8 million total coronavirus cases and about 247,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

European countries like Italy, Austria, Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia reported their highest single-day coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Europe as a region is reporting more daily cases than India, Brazil and the United States combined. The increase is partly explained by far more testing than was done in the first wave of the pandemic.

According to a Reuters tally, Wednesday saw the highest total of infections reported in a single day across the world, at 422,835.

As of now, Europe accounts for nearly 19 percent of global cases and about 22 percent of global deaths, according to Reuters tally.

Brazil reports 33,862 new coronavirus cases, 497 deaths

Brazil has recorded 33,862 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 497 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 5.3 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 155,900, according to ministry data.

FDA approves remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to treat Covid-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalisation.

The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days – from 15 days to 10 on average – in a large study led by the US National Institutes of Health.

It had been authorised for use on an emergency basis since spring, and now has become the first drug to win full US approval for treating Covid-19.

Gilead says Veklury is approved for people at least 12 years old and weighing at least 40 kilograms who need hospitalisation for their coronavirus infection.

It works by inhibiting a substance the virus uses to make copies of itself.

UK boosts business aid to ease virus impact

UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is increasing subsidies for bars, pubs and restaurants hammered by strict new measures to slow the spread of Covid-19, amid criticism that the government has failed to protect small businesses and workers from the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

The new funding, which could cost 13 billion pounds ($17 billion) over the next six months, is aimed at businesses that are struggling to attract customers because of restrictions on social interactions, even if the government doesn't order them to close.

It comes just a month after Sunak unveiled his “job protection" plan, which business owners said was so inadequate that it gave them an incentive to lay off workers rather than keep them on the payroll.

Britain is facing Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 44,000 confirmed deaths. While the pandemic eased during the summer months, infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths are now rising across the country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies