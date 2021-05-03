Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.2M people and infected over 154M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 4:

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are pictured on a table as nurses prepared to vaccinate residents and staff at Gulf Shore Care Center in Florida, US on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 (AP)

Tuesday, May 4:

FDA to approve Pfizer-BioNTech shots for adolescents

The US Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorise Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years by early next week, the New York Times reported, citing federal officials familiar with the agency's plans.

The companies earlier this month applied to the FDA for potential approval of the vaccine, which has already been cleared in the United States for people aged 16 and above.

The approval is highly anticipated after the drugmakers said in March that the vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12 to 15-year-olds in a clinical trial.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

If it is granted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory panel will likely meet the following day to review the clinical trial data and make recommendations for the vaccine's use in adolescents, the report added.

Canada approves J&J shot for those over 30

A Canadian government advisory panel recommended the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people aged 30 years and over, despite blood clotting fears.

Health Canada in March authorised the jab's use for all adults, but doses have yet to be administered, and authorities are still holding back the first shipment of 300,000 doses over possible quality issues.

According to an AFP tally, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being used in 17 countries, including France, South Africa, the United States, Spain, Germany and Poland.

Canada has ordered 10 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and taken options for an additional 28 million.

Brazil to sign new contract with Pfizer-BioNTech

Brazil is close to signing a second contract with Pfizer-BioNTech for another 100 million doses of its vaccine, of which 35 million shots are due to be delivered in October, Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Monday.

That raises to 200 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for Brazil this year, he said, aimed at relieving the shortage of vaccines contributing to the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, announced over the weekend that it was delaying second doses of CoronaVac, the vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech, because it was running out of shots.

All restrictions lifted in Florida

Florida governor Ron DeSantis on Monday lifted all restrictions in the US state, citing the effectiveness and availability of vaccines, in a move that attracted criticism from Democratic mayors.

DeSantis signed a law invalidating local emergency orders, which impose restrictions, effective from July 1, and then signed an executive order that bridges the gap between now and then.

Nearly nine million people, out of a total of 23 million residents, have had at least one dose of the vaccine in Florida, according to the US health department.

The vaccine was made available last Friday for everyone over the age of 16 without the need for proof of state residency, a document that had been required since January to cope with the initial high demand.

This enabled vaccinations for undocumented migrants, who had difficulty proving their residency, as well as, tacitly, so-called vaccine tourism.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available, in many cases without appointment, at federal, state and county centers; in addition to numerous pharmacies and supermarkets.

New York lifts most restrictions

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a major easing of restrictions, including the imminent resumption of 24-hour operations on the city subway.

From May 19, percentage limits on occupancy will be scrapped for many business and cultural venues in the city, including shops, restaurants, cinemas and museums, Cuomo said.

These limits currently vary between 33 and 75 percent capacity.

Businesses will be allowed to welcome as many people as they want provided six feet of social distancing is maintained, as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Outdoor gathering limits will double from 250 to 500 people, while 250 people will be able to get together indoors, up from 100.

Larger gatherings will be allowed if everyone in attendance is either vaccinated or recently tested negative.

Large-scale indoor event venues will be able to operate at 30 percent capacity, up from 10 percent currently, while outdoor sports stadia will operate at 33 percent.

De Blasio has said he hopes New York City can "fully reopen" by July 1.

Many private employers have yet to set a return date though, and the business districts in Midtown and Wall Street remain deserted with many staff still working from home.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies