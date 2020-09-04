Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has killed over 873,000 people and infected more than 26.4 million. Here are the updates for September 4:

Relatives of Jairo de Avila, who died from the coronavirus disease, attend his burial at the Nova Iguacu cemetery in Nova Iguacu city, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, September 4

Mexico records 5,937 new cases, 513 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 5,937 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 513 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 616,894 cases and 66,329 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mainland China reports 25 new cases vs 11 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 25 new Covid-19 cases on September 3, up from 11 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, marking the 19th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases also rose to 26 from 12 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed Covid-19 cases, however.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,012, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Australia's Victoria state reports 81 new cases

Australia's coronavirus hotspot Victoria state said on Friday its death toll from the virus rose by 59 and there were 81 new cases.

The death tally includes 50 people in aged-care facilities who died in July and August, the state health department said in a tweet. Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported 15 deaths and 113 cases a day earlier.

The state capital, Melbourne, is nearing the end of a six-week lockdown put in place to slow the spread of the virus but authorities said restrictions may continue beyond the planned end date after daily cases rose on Thursday.

Brazil's cases pass the 4 million mark - ministry

Brazil has recorded more than 4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 43,773 new cases and 834 deaths from the disease caused by the virus reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered 4,041,638 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 124,614, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Mexico has world's most health worker deaths - Amnesty Int'l

More health workers have died from the coronavirus in Mexico than any other country on the planet, Amnesty International said on Thursday, highlighting the high toll the pandemic was taking on frontline medical staff around the globe.

At least 7,000 health workers around the world have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, including 1,320 in Mexico, Amnesty said.

Other countries with high mortality rates include United States, Brazil and India, where health worker death tolls stand at 1,077, 634 and 573.

Atletico's Costa and Arias test positive

Spanish striker Diego Costa and Colombian defender Santiago Arias have both tested positive for Covid-19, their club Atletico Madrid said on Thursday.

Before the resumption of training on Friday, the entire first team squad underwent tests except for Costa and Arias.

"The team has been tested except for those involved in international fixtures with their countries," said an Atletico statement.

"Diego Costa and Santiago Arias, who tested positive during their holidays, are currently isolating and show no symptoms.

"Both players are staying at home complying with all protocols and measures set by the authorities and La Liga.

"Therefore, they will not resume training on Sept. 4 and their return is expected after completing their quarantine."

Mandanda tests positive, out of French squad

Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda was withdrawn from the French squad to face Sweden and Croatia in upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes after returning a positive Covid-19 test, officials announced on Thursday.

Mandanda will on Friday leave the squad before they depart for Solna where the world champions face Sweden on Saturday.

He will also miss the game against Croatia next Thursday.

The 35-year-old returned a positive test on Wednesday.

"The goalkeeper carried out a second PCR test during the day. This new test was also positive. Steve Mandanda will therefore not be able to participate in the match in Sweden," said the France team in a statement.

Mandanda has been in a training "bubble" before the trip to Sweden and, like all his teammates, had previously tested negative.

The keeper plays at Marseille, where several cases of Covid-19 have been detected in recent weeks.

Paris Saint-Germain reports 3 more cases

French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is growing increasingly concerned after three more players tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

PSG said on Twitter that the latest SARS-CoV-2 tests confirmed there were "three new positive cases" within the team and the infected players are complying with the appropriate health protocols.

On Wednesday, the club said three of its players were confirmed positive and are following health protocols.

The Paris club did not provide the names of the six players.

