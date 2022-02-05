Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 391M people and killed over 5.7M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Saturday, February 5, 2022

China reports 45 new infections among Olympics personnel

China has detected 45 new cases of Covid-19 among Olympic Games related personnel on February 4, up from 21 a day earlier.

Of the total infections, 26 were among new airport arrivals, including 20 athletes or team officials.

The remaining 19 were already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public, according to a notice on the Games' official website on Saturday.

Games organisers said that while cases within the loop could continue rising, there was no reason for concern.

Canada protests against Covid measures set to intensify

A week-long occupation of Canada's capital by truckers opposed to vaccine mandates was set to ramp up on Saturday with thousands of demonstrators expected to pile into Ottawa while other cities also braced for protests.

Police said they were expecting up to 2,000 protesters as well as 1,000 counter-protesters to join the hundreds already parked in front of parliament, but organisers said tens of thousands were headed to Ottawa.

Similar protests are also planned for Toronto, Quebec City and Winnipeg.

New Zealand logs 243 cases

New Zealand reported a record 243 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as officials warned more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant are expected. However, they urged people in the highly vaccinated nation not to panic.

In neighbouring Australia, which has been struggling with an Omicron wave for weeks, 81 deaths were reported by late Saturday, with Queensland reporting 21, the state's highest in the pandemic.

An estimated 2,000 people protested in Canberra, Australia's capital, against vaccination mandates and other restrictions.

Germany sees over 170 more fatalities

Germany has reported 217,815 new Covid-19 and 172 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to official data.

Russia registers record infections

Russia reported a record daily number of Covid-19 cases on Saturday as the Omicron variant continued to spread, authorities said.

New daily cases jumped to 177,282, from 168,201 a day earlier. The government's coronavirus task force reported 714 deaths in the past 24 hours.

India reports over 1,000 deaths

India's coronavirus cases climbed to 42.08 million, its health ministry said.

Daily fatalities rose by over 1,050 as the death toll reached 501,114. Daily cases were up by 127,952.

US death toll surpasses 900,000, sped by Omicron

Propelled in part by the wildly contagious Omicron variant, the US death toll from Covid-19 hit 900,334 less than two months after eclipsing 800,000.

The two-year total, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the population of Indianapolis, San Francisco, or Charlotte, North Carolina.

The milestone comes more than 13 months into a vaccination drive that has been beset by misinformation and political and legal strife, though the shots have proved safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness and death.

South Korea exceeds 30,000 cases for the first time

South Korea reported a record daily increase of 36,362 new Covid-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Daily infections exceeded 30,000 for the first time, as the country faces a wave of Omicron variant infections.

Mexico logs 688 more pandemic deaths

Mexico registered 37,063 confirmed cases and 688 more deaths from Covid-19, according to health ministry data, bringing the country's overall number of confirmed cases to 5,106,048 and the death toll to 308,829.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies