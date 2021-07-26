Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected at least 194.7 million people claiming more than 4.1 million lives around the world. Here are updates for July 26

A man walks by a cinema in Paris, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Visitors now need a special COVID-19 pass to visit French museums or movie theaters. (AP)

Monday, July 26:

French parliament OKs restaurant COVID pass, vaccine rules

France's parliament has approved a law requiring special virus passes for all restaurants and domestic travel and mandating vaccinations for all health workers.

Both measures have prompted protests and political tensions. President Emmanuel Macron and his government say they are needed to protect vulnerable populations and hospitals as infections rebound and to avoid new lockdowns.

The law requires all workers in the health care sector to start getting vaccinated by September 15, or risk suspension. It also requires a “health pass” to enter all restaurants, trains, planes and some other public venues.

It initially applies to all adults, but will apply to everyone 12 and older starting September 30.

To get the pass, people must have proof they are fully vaccinated, recently tested negative or recently recovered from the virus. Paper or digital documents will be accepted. The law says a government decree will outline how to handle vaccination documents from other countries.

Meanwhile, around 160,000 people protested around France earlier on Saturday against a special Covid-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers. Many marchers shouted “liberty!” and said the government shouldn’t tell them what to do.

Brazil registers 476 deaths

Brazil has registered 476 new coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, bringing the total in the Latin American nation to 549,924.

Cases rose by 18,129 to 19,688,663.

Ghana aims to receive 18 million vaccine doses by October

Ghana hopes to receive over 18 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines before October as it struggles to contain a third wave of infections, President Nana Akufo-Addo has said in a speech.

Cases of Covid-19 are rising fast in parts of West Africa, in part due to the arrival of the Delta coronavirus variant which is considered more transmissible than other variants.

The increase has provided a conundrum for African countries, most of which have escaped the levels of infection and serious illness seen in other regions. Many are reluctant to enter lockdown because of the impact on the economy but at the same time have been unable to procure vaccines at the pace of richer countries.

"Our nation is experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 infections," Akufo-Addo said. "These increased infections have largely been driven by the Delta variant."

Over 101,000 people in Ghana have caught coronavirus and over 800 have died since the pandemic began.



To combat a rise in infections, Ghana's government is in the process of buying 17 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines through the African Medical Supplies Platform in the third quarter of this year, the president said.



This would be supplemented by 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the United States, nearly 230,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the African Union and 249,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom in the same period.

South Africa 'largely' passes third wave peak, eases restrictions

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the country had "largely" passed the peak of its third coronavirus wave and eased restrictions, including a ban on alcohol sales.

The African country worst hit by the virus went back into a partial lockdown last month to stem a surge in Covid-19 cases widely attributed to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Ramaphosa said the average number of daily new infections had stood around 12,000 over the past week, a 20 percent drop from the previous week.

While new daily cases have declined steadily in the most populous Gauteng province – the third wave's epicentre – infections are still rising in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape provinces, he cautioned.

But Ramaphosa still announced the easing of restrictions on gatherings, in-country travel and alcohol sales with almost immediate effect. A nighttime curfew remains in place and face masks are still mandatory, he added.

To date South Africa has recorded over 2.3 million coronavirus cases – more than a third of all recorded cases in Africa – of which at least 69,775 have been fatal.