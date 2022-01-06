Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 298M people and killed over 5.4M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Around five million people in France are still unvaccinated, with 20 percent of them considered to be at high risk from Covid. (Reuters)

French daily Covid cases set new record

France has set a record for new Covid cases over a 24-hour period with more than 332,000 additional infections, according to the latest official figures.

It was the first time that French cases breached 300,000, smashing the previous record established on Tuesday when 271,686 new Covid cases were recorded.

Over the same period, another 2,483 people were admitted to hospital Wednesday, 396 of them to intensive care.

Omicron thwarts Grammys and Sundance film festival

The Grammy music awards and the renowned Sundance film festival fell have fallen victim to Omicron's relentless march, as the variant's surge gathered pace in Europe.

Citing "uncertainty" surrounding the new coronavirus variant, the Recording Academy indefinitely postponed the music awards, while Sundance organizers said the festival would go virtual with infection numbers reaching new highs.

Argentina sets new daily record for Covid cases

Argentina has registered its highest single-day total for Covid-19 cases, with 95,159 infections in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 52 deaths in the period, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Argentina is in the midst of a third wave of Covid-19 infections and has set a number of coronavirus records in recent weeks.

Brazil approves vaccines for children age 5-11

Brazilian health authorities have authorised Covid-19 vaccines for children age five to 11, as South America's most populous country faces a rapid increase in cases due to holiday gatherings and the arrival of the Omicron variant.

The final green light by Brazil's Ministry of Health comes three weeks after the nation's independent medicines regulator, Anvisa, declared Pfizer-BioNTech's child-size dose to be safe and effective.

