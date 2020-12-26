Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected over 80.1 million people globally and has claimed over 1.7 million lives. Here are the updates for December 26.

Passengers arrive at the Eurostar terminal at Gare du Nord train station, amidst the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Paris, France, December 23, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, December 26, 2020

China reports 20 new cases vs 14 a day earlier

Mainland China recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases on December 25, up from 14 cases the previous day, the country's health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 12 of the new cases were imported. Of the eight locally transmitted cases, six came from the northeastern province of Liaoning and two from the capital Beijing.

Additionally, 19 asymptomatic cases were reported on December 25, up from 17 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

Mainland China has now reported a total of 86,933 coronavirus cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

France confirms first case on its soil of British virus variant

The first case of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain has been confirmed in France, the health ministry said on Friday.

The person -- a French citizen living in Britain -- is asymptomatic and self-isolating at home in Tours in central France, the ministry said.

The person arrived from London on December 19 and was tested in hospital on December 21 and found to be positive for the strain of the virus known as VOC 202012/01.

"The health authorities have carried out contact-tracing for the health professionals taking care of the patient," the ministry said in a statement.

Any of their contacts that were seen as vulnerable would similarly be isolated, the statement said.

In addition to this first case, "to date, several positive samples that may suggest the VOC 202012/01 variant are being sequenced" by the specialist laboratories of the national Pasteur Institute, the statement added.

Texas hospitals fill to near pandemic peak

Coronavirus hospitalisations in Texas on Friday approached a peak equaling the summer's surge even as health officials warned that holiday gatherings and travel are likely to further spread the virus and pressure health care services.

The state health department reported 10,868 patients hospitalised with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state on Christmas, less than 30 behind the record high set in July. Intensive care units in several parts of Texas were full or nearly full, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas on Friday reported 200 more death from Covid-19.

There were 3,123 newly confirmed cases of the virus and another 973 probable cases, according to the health department.

New Covid-19 patients range from 2-100 years in Kenya

Confirmed new coronavirus infections in Kenya span patients aged between 2 and 100, Kenya’s Health Ministry announced on Friday.

In a tweet, the ministry said: “282 people [240 Kenyans and 42 foreigners] have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,095 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 95,713 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.”

While one person was killed from the infection, new Covid-19 cases include 164 males and 118 females.

“The youngest is a two-year old child, while the oldest is 100,” it said.

While Kenya has been hit by a second wave from the pandemic, fatalities stand at 1,653, while 76,811 patients have recovered.

CoronaVac efficacy at 50-90% in Brazilian trial - Sao Paulo official

The CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd showed efficacy between 50% and 90% in Brazilian trials, Sao Paulo's state health secretary said, and its Brazilian producer said full trial results will be released by January 7.

Results of trials in Brazil are known exclusively by Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute biomedical research centre, which has an agreement with Sinovac to produce the vaccine, said health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn.

First trials showed efficacy above 50%, the minimum required by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, and below 90%, Gorinchteyn said in an interview with CBN radio aired late on Thursday.

At Sinovac's request, Sao Paulo's health department has not received the Chinese drugmaker's full trial results, he said, adding that the company will review the data before announcing final results.

Butantan will disclose the data trial results in up to 15 days, or by January 7, the institute said in a note on Friday.

Brazil coronavirus death toll hits 190,000

Brazil registered 22,967 additional cases of the new coronavirus and 482 related deaths in the prior 24 hours, according to data from the country's Health Ministry on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 7,448,560 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 190,488 deaths from Covid-19.

