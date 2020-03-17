Fast News

Death toll from outbreak in China has reached 3,226 while confirmed cases are at 80,881, official data released on Tuesday shows.

People wear protective face masks as they sit at a residential community following an outbreak of coronavirus, in downtown Shanghai, China March 16, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases - official

Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases, raising the country's total to 177, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health told a news conference.

Eleven of the new cases are connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of coronavirus cases, while other cases are those that worked closely with foreigners, Sukhum said.

Most of the cases, 70 percent to 80 percent, in Thailand are recorded in Bangkok, he said.

Thailand has recorded one coronavirus fatality and 41 patients have recover ed and returned home.

Hong Kong to quarantine all visitors

Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent an "explosion" of coronavirus cases around the world compromising one of the world's most successful outbreak limitation campaigns.

Speaking at her weekly press briefing on Tuesday, the Chinese city's leader Carrie Lam also advised residents to avoid all non-essential travel and added that schools, which have been shut since January, were unlikely to resume on April 20 as initially planned.

"If we don’t adopt some strict measures ... I’m afraid all precaution efforts done in the past two months would be wasted. It will affect the public health of Hong Kong."

Four of the 157 confirmed coronavirus patients in Hong Kong have died. Fifty of the latest 57 cases were people with recent travel history, Lam said.

21 news cases emerge in mainland China

Mainland China had 21 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, up from 16 a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,881.

The death toll from the outbreak in China had reached 3,226 as of the end of Monday, up by 13 from the previous day.

In the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of theoutbreak, there were 12 new deaths, with the provincial capitalof Wuhan accounting for 11 of the fatalities.

The number of imported cases of the virus in mainland China reached 143 as of Monday, up 20 from a day earlier.

Mongolia reports three new cases

Mongolia has reported three new coronavirus cases among citizens repatriated by specially chartered planes from South Korea and Germany, the country's emergency commission said on Tuesday.

The commission said the patient from Germany was in critical condition.

Mongolia, which has sealed its southern border with China, last week confirmed its first coronavirus case, a French national working in the country.

Colombia to close borders

Colombia will close its borders from Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus and will keep them shut until May 30, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.

The Andean country currently has 54 confirmed cases of Covif-19, which has infected over 174,100 and killed nearly 6,700 worldwide, according to a recent Reuters tally.

Venezuela detects 16 new cases

President Nicolas Maduro said the entire country will enter quarantine on Tuesday due to coronavirus.

Venezuela detected 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, Maduro said, adding that the total number of cases in the South American country has risen to 33.

Tokyo's Nikkei opens down 3 percent on virus fears

Toyko's key Nikkei index opened down three percent on Tuesday, extending global plunges as interest rate cuts and fresh stimulus by central banks failed to dampen fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.02 percent or 513.88 points to 16,528.11 minutes after the open, while the broader Topix index was down 2.66 percent or 32.94 points at 1,203.40.

New Zealand unveils pandemic stimulus package

New Zealand announced a US$7.3 billion economic stimulus package Tuesday to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will fight the virus, we will cushion the blow for business and workers, we will position for recovery," Finance Minister Grant Robertson told parliament.

Mexico coronavirus tally rises to 82

Mexico's Health Ministry said on Monday that confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the country have risen to 82 from 53 a day earlier.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies