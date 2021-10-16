Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 240M people and killed nearly 4.9M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 16:

France sees spike in cases just as free testing for unvaccinated ends

France saw the biggest spike in new infections since the end of July on the last day of free testing for unvaccinated people, health ministry data showed.

The ministry reported 6,099 new cases over the past 24 hours, an increase of 36 percent compared to last Friday's 4,470 cases.

From Friday, people who have not been vaccinated have had to pay for tests, which so far had been free in France. Tests will remain free of charge for people who have been vaccinated, for people who show symptoms and have a doctor's note, and for minors between 12 and 17.

US to reopen borders to vaccinated travelers November 8

The United States will reopen its land and air borders on November 8 to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending a more than 18-month ban on travel from much of the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties.

The decision to ease restrictions was "guided by public health, stringent and consistent," said White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz in a tweet announcing the new policy.

He said the "announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel."

Mexico reports 5,286 more cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 5,286 new cases of virus in the country and 434 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,749,860 and the death toll to 284,008.

It has previously said the numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Brazil sees 570 deaths

Brazil registered 15,239 new virus cases and 570 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

WTO again fails to agree on vaccine patent waiver

The World Trade Organization said its member nations had again failed to agree to suspend intellectual property rights for vaccines, with some countries doubting a deal could be reached unless certain delegations make "real compromises".

South Africa and India have called for intellectual property rights to be temporarily lifted for vaccines during the pandemic in order to boost production and address the gaping inequality in access between rich and poor nations.

US will accept mixed doses of vaccines from international travelers

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late that it will accept mixed-dose vaccines from international travelers, a boost to travelers from Canada and other places.

The CDC said last week that it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the World Health Organization. "While CDC has not reco mmended mixing types of vaccine in a primary series, we recognize that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records," a CDC spokeswoman said.

